NFL Trade Rumors: 3 wide receivers the Cincinnati Bengals could pursue through trade

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to let their veteran wide receiver AJ Green hit the free agency market, as per NFL trade rumors.

This is the worst year for veteran wide receivers to be free agents. There are a lot of good talented free agent wide receivers this off-season.

Three wide receivers the Cincinnati Bengals could look to sign this off-season:

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to find role players at the wide receiver position. They currently have two talented wide receivers in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. On that note, let's take a look at three wide receivers that the Cincinnati Bengals could pursue this off-season.

#1 Christian Kirk

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

Christian Kirk has been a good contributor to the Arizona Cardinals offense. Since acquiring DeAndre Hopkins, Kirk has been able to step into more of a role player wide receiver. But he is not ready to be a number one wide receiver for an offense.

3 games

246 yards

5 TD@ckirk has been the definition of a 𝙙𝙚𝙚𝙥 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩. pic.twitter.com/0ormafruoF — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 11, 2020

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to add more talent to their wide receiver group, and Christian Kirk could be a great fit.

Advertisement

Kirk has shown that he can step into the role player position, which is exactly what the Cincinnati Bengals need right now. Let's take a look at the stats that makes Christian Kirk a good fit for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Christian Kirk's Career Stats

-- Receptions: 159.

-- Receiving yards: 1,920.

-- Touchdowns: 12.

#2 Tyler Lockett

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett has been the backbone of the Seattle wide receiver group. Lockett has taken the backseat for most of his career, though. Seattle are reportedly going to make changes this off-season, and Tyler Lockett could be one of them.

The Cincinnati Bengals could use Tyler Lockett both on and off the field. Lockett has put together back-to-back seasons with 1,000 receiving yards. Let's take a look at Tyler Lockett's stats and how his production could help the Cincinnati Bengals' offense.

Tyler Lockett's Career Stats

-- Receptions: 376.

-- Receiving yards: 4,892.

-- Touchdowns: 37.

#3 Mike Williams

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams

Mike Williams has been a solid number two wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Williams has been behind Keenan Allen and has played extremely well in that spot. Mike Williams could be a reliable wide receiver option for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' offense.

Advertisement

ICYMI: Chargers GM Tom Telesco on fifth-year WR Mike Williams: 'All options open' https://t.co/BLxnbnSOoY pic.twitter.com/ICjQXMA0w3 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 7, 2021

With the Cincinnati Bengals looking to add depth, Mike Williams could be that player to do so.

Williams is still young and has a lot of football left to play. Let's take a look at the stats Mike Williams has put together with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mike Williams Career Stats

-- Receptions: 151.

-- Receiving yards: 2,516.

-- Touchdowns: 17.