NFL Trade Rumors: One player that each team above the salary cap should trade

The NFL yesterday informed teams that the salary cap for the 2021 NFL season will be $182.5 million. As of today, eight NFL franchises are above the salary cap. The Los Angeles Rams are over $32 million above the salary cap, the highest in the NFL. Here's the full list of teams that are above the salary cap.

List of NFL franchises that are over the salary cap

1) Los Angeles Rams: $ -32,111,627

2) New Orleans Saints: $ -29,670,252

3) Chicago Bears: $ -22,547,958

4) Philadelphia Eagles: $ -16,025,418

5) Atlanta Falcons: $ -14,431,461

6) Green Bay Packers: $ -8,346,117

7) Kansas City Chiefs: $ -4,301,020

8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $ -2,879,775

The drop in the salary cap number has impacted all eight of these teams and it's starting to show with the teams releasing players. The New Orleans Saints have released three players in two days, while the Kansas City Chiefs cut two offensive tackles on Thursday to free up space.

The NFL informed clubs they won't be allowed to borrow cap room from future years to help them in 2021 under Article 11, Section 2 of the CBA, per sources.



So, it's a hard $182.5 million salary cap, though obviously teams have carryover and various mechanisms to clear space. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2021

With some NFL teams scrambling to get under the salary cap and others looking to improve their rosters, there are endless trade scenarios that could come to fruition in the coming days. Let's take a look at one player from each of the eight teams that could be traded to free up salary-cap space.

1) NFL Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Rams could trade Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams are sitting $32 million over the salary cap. If the Rams were to trade Cooper Kupp before June 1st they could save $10 million in salary-cap space. Los Angeles could wait until after June 1st and trade their wide receiver because they will save $13 million in salary-cap space after June 1st.

2) NFL Trade Rumors: New Orleans Saints could trade Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas is the highest-paid player on the New Orleans Saints roster for the 2021 season. Thomas is set to make $18.8 million during the 2021-2022 NFL season. The New Orleans Saints will need to wait until after June 1st if they want to save salary cap space by trading Thomas. While trading the wide receiver will come with a $6 million cap hit, it will save $12.8 million in salary.

3) NFL Trade Rumors: Chicago Bears could trade Khalil Mack

Chicago Bears Edge rusher Khalil Mack

The Chicago Bears could save $5.2 million in salary-cap space if Khalil Mack is traded before June 1st. If the Bears wait until after June 1st, trading him will save the Bears $17.2 million in salary-cap space. The Chicago Bears will likely wait until after June 1st if they want to trade their defensive leader this off-season.

4) NFL Trade Rumors: Philadelphia Eagles could trade Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz

The Philadelphia Eagles are actively shopping tight end Zach Ertz. If the Eagles trade Ertz before June 1st they will save $4.7 million in salary-cap space. The Eagles have held on to Zach Ertz through the 2020 trade deadline and will hold on to him until after June 1st because they will free up roughly $8 million in salary-cap space.

5) NFL Trade Rumors: Atlanta Falcons could trade Julio Jones

Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons are being held down by their two veteran stars. Matt Ryan and Julio Jones have a combined $63 million cap hit on the Falcons salary cap. If the Atlanta Falcons want to free up space by trading Julio Jones, they will need to wait until after June 1st. After June 1st the Falcons will save $15.3 million in salary-cap space.

6) NFL Trade Rumors: Green Bay Packers could trade Adrian Amos

Green Bay Packers Safety Adrian Amos

The Green Bay Packers are roughly $8 million over the salary cap. Trading Adrian Amos will help cut that number in half. If the Green Bay Packers trade Amos before June 1st they will save $4.5 million in salary-cap space. Green Bay could clear the majority of their salary cap problems by waiting to trade Adrian Amos after June 1st because it will free up $7.3 million in salary-cap space.

7) NFL Trade Rumors: Kansas City Chiefs could trade Anthony Hitchens

Kansas City Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently $4.3 million over the salary cap. If the Chiefs trade Anthony Hitchens before June 1st they will save $2.2 million in salary-cap space. The best option for the Chiefs to free up cap space is to wait until after June 1st. Trading Anthony Hitchens will free up $6.4 million in salary-cap space and put them under the NFL salary cap.

With these moves, the Chiefs created just over $18 million in salary-cap space. They still are about $3 million over the cap after this morning’s moves. https://t.co/P2KfwZRcfF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2021

8) NFL Trade Rumors: Tampa Bay Buccaneers could trade William Gholston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DE William Gholston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached an agreement with Lavonte David and have franchise-tagged Chris Godwin. They are now trying to re-sign Shaq Barrett and if they want to free up space to sign Barrett they should trade William Gholston. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade William Gholston they will save $5.5 million in salary-cap space.

Why June 1st is an important date for NFL teams

The biggest impact for NFL teams on June 1st involves modifications to the salary cap accounting rules. NFL players can be removed from a team prior to June 1st either by release or trade. If an NFL player is traded or released before June 1st then that player's salary sticks on that year.

If an NFL player is traded or released after June 1st then the dead money gets split between the two years. Once a player is released after June 1st the NFL team only has to worry about prorated money for the current year. The rest of the future prorated money will now be dead money in the following year.

If an NFL player has guaranteed money on their contract, then that money does not apply to the June 1st rule. The guaranteed money will stay on the current year and the NFL team will not be able to split the money. This is why a lot of teams wait it out to trade their players until June 2nd because it will open up significant cap space.