NFL Trade Rumors: Aaron Rodgers won't be in Green Bay next season, claims former Packers executive

Aaron Rodgers has had a shaky relationship with the Green Bay Packers for several seasons now, dating back to just after the 2019 season. The Packers were struggling to get over the hump, and Rodgers wanted to revamp the offense. Green Bay responded by drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.

Now, every few months, we get the sense that Rodgers may retire or leave the team but that hasn't happened yet. Andrew Brandt, a former team executive, has a gut feeling that it will happen this year.

FanSided @FanSided



Former Packers VP Andrew Brandt thinks a Rodgers departure from Green Bay is only a matter of time.

fansided.com/2022/02/02/pac… "I just think this is the time for a change, both for Aaron and the team."Former Packers VP Andrew Brandt thinks a Rodgers departure from Green Bay is only a matter of time. "I just think this is the time for a change, both for Aaron and the team."Former Packers VP Andrew Brandt thinks a Rodgers departure from Green Bay is only a matter of time. fansided.com/2022/02/02/pac…

Brandt wrote a column for Sports Illustrated, suggesting Rodgers would play in 2021, but that it would be his final year with Green Bay. Here is an excerpt from his column:

"My sense... is that the transition that all other teams go through is coming and coming soon... Aaron [Rodgers] seems open to returning. But I don't think so."

When it comes to Jordan Love, who has sat on the bench for the last two seasons as a first-round pick, Brandt predicts he will be pushed into the spotlight for 2022:

"The reality of the NFL is that first-round quarterbacks play... they don't sit forever... they play," Brandt wrote.

Where could Aaron Rodgers play in 2022?

Aaron Rodgers hasn't committed to playing next season, but he seems on the path to suiting up. There are several openings around the league for him to play elsewhere, including the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints. The Broncos have the best odds to land Rodgers, and very few people expect him to return to Green Bay.

According to Oddsshark.com, Denver were -130 to have Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, by far the best odds. They fired head coach Vic Fangio and aren't content with Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater leading the offense. Their new coach is Nathaniel Hackett, who was hired from Green Bay where he was Aaron Rodgers' offensive coordinator.

The Packers do currently have the second-best odds at +165, but expect those to get worse as the offseason goes on. Brandt stated that Aaron Rodgers has a better relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst, but star wide receiver Davante Adams is set to be a free-agent, and one can't expect to keep Rodgers if Adams leaves.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had Ben Roethlisberger retire and land the third-best odds at +600. General manager Kevin Colbert is set to resign after the draft and might try to land a veteran quarterback for the franchise before he rides off into the sunset. Like Denver, the Steelers' current quarterback options aren't ideal.

Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress Case here for Mike Tomlin Aaron Rodgers AND DAVANTE ADAMS in Pittsburgh in 2022. Case here for Mike Tomlin Aaron Rodgers AND DAVANTE ADAMS in Pittsburgh in 2022. https://t.co/3SMacSN4Qx

Also Read Article Continues below

The Packers haven't returned to the Super Bowl since winning in 2010, and 2022 doesn't seem to be their season either. The Broncos and Steelers have solid rosters that Rodgers could guide into the playoffs and that would allow the signal-caler to play in the weaker AFC.

Edited by Piyush Bisht