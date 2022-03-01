NFL Trade Rumors: Analyst names the two teams he believes will make a move for Russell Wilson

The Russell Wilson trade rumors won't go away until a move is made or he openly declares he wants to stay with the Seattle Seahawks. Even if the latter happens, crazier things have taken place.

So don't expect the rumors to die down in the coming weeks. That leaves fans all over the NFL wondering if their team can land the veteran quarterback.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, who is a former NFL signal-caller himself, decided to share his theory on two teams that could realistically land Wilson. His answer may surprise some fans.

"I think there's only two teams that make sense to even attempt to try for Russell Wilson. It's the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. That's because they have people and picks. Like if you're a Seattle, it's not only okay we have to find the next answer at quarterback in replacement of Russell Wilson, but you want to get value for the type of player he is.

He went on to speculate about the Giants and what they might do:

"And if you're the Giants, you go, well, we've got the fifth and the seventh pick in this year's draft, and we can give you Daniel Jones. Maybe Seattle as an organization thinks highly of Daniel Jones, and they go, we have the fifth and seventh pick, and we love a Malik Willis out of liberty or Matt Corral out of Ole Miss. So we'll take them this year.

Finally, he speculated about the Eagles:

"Or if you're the Philadelphia Eagles, we could say we'll give you Jalen Hurts. We'll give you that. I think they have the 15th, the 16th and the 19th pick of this year's draft. Great. So then I have the ability to recruit talent for our football team."

Orlovsky believes the Seahawks not only want picks, but a starting quarterback in return. Both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles offer that possibility.

The Giants and Eagles can compete for Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

Fans must remember Wilson has a no-trade clause, so it's entirely possible he would not want to go to the Giants or Eagles. Yet Orlovsky's point makes sense because both teams have a ton of draft capital in 2022. So even if Seattle wasn't sold on Daniel Jones or Jalen Hurts, they could take one in a deal and still draft a quarterback with the extra picks coming to town.

Brenden Deeg @BrendenDeegNFP The Seahawks aren’t trading Russell Wilson for anything less than four first-round picks.



The Eagles roster isn’t good enough to make that trade right now. The Seahawks aren’t trading Russell Wilson for anything less than four first-round picks. The Eagles roster isn’t good enough to make that trade right now.

Other teams, like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos, cannot offer the same type of deal. They would, instead, need to seek out trades where the other side isn't demanding a capable starting quarterback in exchange for Wilson.

Staying in Seattle still seems like the most likely scenario that will play out. Yet if the quarterback wants to launch a fresh start to his career, two teams in the NFC East may be the best possible fit.

Also Read: NFL Trade Rumors: Analyst suggests Colts could pick up veteran AFC QB to replace Carson Wentz

Edited by Windy Goodloe