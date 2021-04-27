NFL Trade Rumors: Are the Atlanta Falcons receiving calls about Julio Jones?

As per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Atlanta Falcons are receiving calls about their veteran wide receiver Julio Jones. This has been a rumor all off-season. If the Falcons want to trade Julio Jones, they'll have to wait until June 1st to complete it.

NFL Trade Rumors: Why are the Atlanta Falcons thinking about trading Julio Jones?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have Julio Jones under contract until the 2024 off-season. Atlanta will need to wait until after June 1st. If they do wait to trade him it will clear up $15.3 million in cap space for this season.

Remember when Julio Jones had 300 yards in a single game?



(🎥 @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/VaE0fDxC5E — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 26, 2021

Julio Jones is entering his 11th NFL season and is 32 years old. If there was a time for the Falcons to dump his contract, it would be this year. The trade value on Julio Jones is still pretty high and the Falcons could receive future draft picks.

Atlanta should consider offering Julio Jones to the Packers for Jordan Love and future picks. This clears up the Packers' need for a wide receiver and clears up quarterback questions that the Falcons have coming into the 2021 season. The trade to the Packers makes the most sense for both sides.

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that have most likely called the Falcons about Julio Jones

Advertisement

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made huge improvements to their football team this off-season. With the NFL Draft being three days away, Trevor Lawrence is the projected number one pick. If the Jaguars want to help improve Lawrence's chances at succeeding, they should look to add Julio Jones.

2) Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers has been begging for more talent at the wide receiver position. Julio Jones will give them a major upgrade at their number two wide receiver position. Rodgers will have two true number one wide receivers if the Packers can land Julio Jones.

Most Receiving Yards per Game in NFL history:



1. Julio Jones (95.5)

2. Calvin Johnson (86.1)

3. Michael Thomas (85.0)

4. Antonio Brown (84.5)

5. Odell Beckham Jr. (83.3) pic.twitter.com/LQfHXgCAAI — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 26, 2021

Advertisement

3) Detroit Lions

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

The Detroit Lions traded their franchise quarterback and in return received a younger franchise quarterback. Detroit lost two of their top wide receivers, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. The Lions' top two wide receivers right now are Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman. Adding Julio Jones will finally give Jared Goff a true playmaker at wide receiver for the first time in his career.