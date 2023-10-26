NFL Trade Rumors: Baltimore Ravens deemed “most likely” trade destination for Titans RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is likely to be traded by the Tennessee Titans, and the Baltimore Ravens look to be the party most interested in his services. The Titans are looking at a rebuild following this season and are interested to cash in on the running back's ability. Henry, for his part, is likely to go to a team that has the potential to win in the playoffs and possibly reach the Super Bowl.

And now, according to reports, the Baltimore Ravens are in pole position to secure the running back's services. The AFC North is finely balanced, and Lamar Jackson is hoping to take them to the postseason.

Adding Derrick Henry to the backfield, in addition to having Lamar Jackson's own running ability, could make them favorites in the tight division. It could also help in ensuring that their misfiring passing game does not become too much of a liability.

How will Derrick Henry help the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans if he is traded?

If Derrick Henry turns up in Baltimore, it might be one of those cases where both teams benefit. With the Tennessee Titans not looking like challengers this year, they need to rebuild for the coming seasons. Their situation is further complicated by not having a franchise quarterback going forward, as Ryan Tannehill is unlikely to remain next year, even if he sees out this season.

Trading to the Baltimore Ravens will bring draft picks to Tennessee that they can use to remodel their roster. They have already traded safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles, which indicates that this is the way they are going.

For Baltimore, having someone like him can make them immediate contenders. They are currently averaging 145 rushing yards per game, but over 50 of those are coming from Lamar Jackson. Without him, they rush less than 100 yards per game and sit with the likes of the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans.

It is particularly important as the Ravens are middling in the passing game, where they get 217.6 yards per game. Adding a star running back will ensure that the rushing game can pick up the slack and add to the total offense beyond the yards the quarterback accrues with his running and passing.

Currently, the Baltimore Ravens average 362.6 total offensive yards per game. It is nearly 100 yards behind the Miami Dolphins, who they would need to beat in the AFC if they want to reach the Super Bowl. Getting someone like Derrick Henry could make all the difference in them actually reaching their ambitions for this season.