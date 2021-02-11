NFL Trade Rumors: Baltimore Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr. wants to be traded

CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported Wednesday that Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. wants to be traded. Orlando Brown Jr. wants out of Baltimore because he wants to stay at left tackle. Brown moved to left tackle after Ronnie Stanley went down with a severe ankle injury.

Orlando Brown Jr.'s father, Orlando Brown Sr., played left tackle for the Baltimore Ravens and that's one of the main reasons why Brown wants to stay at left tackle. Baltimore has received a lot of interest for Brown since the news broke on Wednesday. The question is, what do the Baltimore Ravens want for Orlando Brown Jr?

NFL Trade Rumors: What is Orlando Brown's trade market value?

Orlando Brown Jr. OT Baltimore Ravens

As of right now, Orlando Brown Jr. is worth a first-round and third-round draft pick. The relationship between the Ravens and Brown is still good. Baltimore has the opportunity to hold on to Brown for as long as they can.

Orlando Brown Jr wants to play Left Tackle & get paid like one..



The problem is the #Ravens already have Ronnie Stanley making big money at LT.



When you see the money disparity between LTs & RTs it's easy to understand why #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/DEejKCfs6p — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 10, 2021

This is not a bad separation, it is more of a mutual agreement. Brown wants to stay at left tackle but the Ravens just paid their starting left tackle a hefty amount of money. One way or another both sides will be happy at the end of the deal.

NFL Trade Rumors: Where will Brown go?

Orlando Brown Jr. will be the starting left tackle for another franchise, and the Ravens will get a good return on the young offensive lineman. There are a few teams that could benefit from acquiring Orlando Brown Jr. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers could be the three teams that offer the best deal for Brown.

@RapSheet ... We are all sitting here waiting patiently for the Orlando Brown Jr to Chargers trade. We will continue to wait as long a it takes....😉 pic.twitter.com/mHXbwbgyW9 — Brian Rick (@superchargers11) February 9, 2021

The Baltimore Ravens are not going to rush this trade, and it could sit in the checkout cart for a couple months. One thing Baltimore is not going to do is move Orlando Brown Jr. for nothing. If he is still happy and the relationship stays in good standing there is no rush.

We could potentially see the Ravens sit down with Brown and go over the trade options that are presented to them. It's hard to believe that the Baltimore Ravens will move Orlando Brown Jr. without notifying him of the deal. Orlando Brown Jr. will be moved its just a matter of when and who offers the best deal.

The dark horse team could be the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have the 25th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. This pick was going to go towards their offensive line and if they can acquire Brown it would meet their needs at that position.