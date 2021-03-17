NFL Trade Rumors: Buffalo Bills trade TE Lee Smith to the Atlanta Falcons

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Buffalo Bills will be sending tight end Lee Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a late-round pick during the 2022 NFL draft. The Falcons are adding depth to their tight end position. Smith had only started seven games for the Buffalo Bills in the last two seasons.

Smith was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2011 NFL draft but never made the roster. He was cut on the eve of the season and was signed by the Buffalo Bills. After spending four years in Buffalo, Smith joined the Oakland Raiders during the 2015 season and spent another four years with the team.

Lee has spent the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

A trade: Bills are trading TE Lee Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2022 late-round pick, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Lee Smith has started 73 games out the 133 that he has played in the NFL. He has caught 83.1% of passes in his ten years in the NFL. His career stats are not eye-popping, but his reliable hands and excellent blocking at the line make up for the lack of production in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Lee Smith's Career Stats

-- Receptions: 64

-- Receiving yards: 458 yards

-- Touchdowns: 10

Let's take a look at why the Buffalo Bills traded veteran tight end Lee Smith.

NFL Trade Rumors: Why did the Buffalo Bills trade Lee Smith?

Atlanta Falcons TE Lee Smith

During the 2020 NFL season, Lee Smith contemplated retiring from football. The Bills traded Smith to free up cap space after signing veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Buffalo had to talk to Smith about returning for at least one more season before sending him to the Falcons.

The Buffalo Bills saved $2.2 million in cap space after moving the 33-year-old tight end. Lee Smith is entering the last year of his contract and does not carry any dead cap hit. The Bills were going to move on from Smith whether it was through a trade or by releasing the veteran.

I know we’re all happy because we all want Zach Ertz, but let’s take one last time to appreciate Lee Smith. Great leader and a great person. Best of luck, Lee. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/SUEfMmZoz0 — Buffalo Sports Talk (@BUFSportsTalk) March 17, 2021

Lee Smith was used more as a blocking tight end for the Buffalo Bills offense. Over the past two seasons, Buffalo hasn't run the ball a lot, and Smith was not being utilized much. In the ten games that Lee Smith appeared in for the Bills during the 2020 season, he caught four passes and two touchdowns.

With the New England Patriots signing the top two tight ends in free agency, the Bills will now need to find one either through a trade or in the NFL draft.