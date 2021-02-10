NFL Trade Rumors: Cardinals' Patrick Peterson denies exit talk

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has come out with strong words denying his possible departure from State Farm Stadium.

Peterson's contract is set to expire in March, meaning an Arizona exit is at least possible, but the 8x Pro Bowler (3x first-team All-Pro) didn't hold back when stating his opinion on the situation. Whilst recording a podcast with former teammate Bryant McFadden, the future Hall of Famer had this to say:

"There is no real update. It is just what you said it was: A dirty rumor. ... Me and the team haven't talked about contracts, we haven't talked about parting ways. That's just what it is, a dirty rumor. I don't know where (the reporter) got his insight from, but that was a dirty rumor."

Peterson was responding to a FanSided report which stated that unless there was a substantial change in where the two sides stood, Peterson would be leaving Arizona.

Is Patrick Peterson leaving Arizona? (opinion)

Detroit Lions v Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Peterson has been one of the best cornerbacks of his generation; perhaps the very best, so I am not throwing him to the wolves just yet. It's been a tough season for many reasons, not least the global pandemic, and some players reacted better to it than others. There is every chance Peterson could rebound playing in front of big crowds and enjoy a better campaign come September.

There is no doubting that the LSU product did regress slightly during the 2020 season, however. Peterson posted three interceptions, which helped pad the stats a little, but he looked a yard short of pace and received his worst pass coverage grade since his rookie year via PFF.

At 31-years-old, and possibly on the decline, Peterson may not exactly have a plethora of options if he were to test free agency, so it comes as little surprise that he wants to extend his stay with the only team he has ever represented, playing in front of fans who consider him a franchise legend. Not to mention the fact that with Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins among the ranks, the Cardinals are one of those teams not far from a genuine run at the Super Bowl (if the Cardinals organization gets its draft picks and dips into free agency right). Why would Peterson want to leave now?

The Cardinals' boardroom could potentially throw a spanner in the works should they deem Peterson to be disposable during the offseason, but I just don't see this happening. A player of Peterson's caliber doesn't come around all that often, and if he is willing to do a bit of veteran's business on the new deal (i.e. accepting less money), there's little need for the Cardinals to trade him away.

What do you think? Have we seen the last of Patrick Peterson in a Cardinals uniform? Have your say in the comments section below: