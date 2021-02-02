NFL trade rumors: Carolina wanted Matt Stafford

It was no surprise that the Detroit Lions traded franchise QB Matthew Stafford, as reports had been swirling for days that the team was set to mutually part ways with the player. The surprise came when the trade destination for Stafford was revealed. Stafford was sent to Los Angeles in exchange for QB Jared Goff, two future first-round draft picks, and a third-round pick in this year's draft. Although the Rams stepped up and put a deal together to acquire Stafford, they were certainly not the only team hoping to do so.

Stafford was highly sought-after

One of the other teams in the NFL who wants to improve their offense immediately in hopes of making a Super Bowl run is the Carolina Panthers, and they would have been more than happy to have Stafford step in and replace Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater was the man in Carolina after Cam Newton joined the New England Patriots, but the Panthers missed the playoffs with a dismal 5-11 record and Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has signaled his willingness to move on from Bridgewater.

Reports indicate that Carolina formally presented the Lions with a trade offer for Stafford which would've included the 8th pick in the upcoming NFL draft, plus additional compensation on top of that. The Lions ultimately ended up turning down Carolina's proposal, going with Los Angeles as a trade partner instead.

2020 QB Grade Comparison:



Jared Goff

▶ Offense - 71.4

▶ Passing - 71.9

▶ QBR - 90.0



Matt Stafford

▶ Offense - 82.0

▶ Passing - 78.6

▶ QBR - 96.3 pic.twitter.com/4xpmeQfXKA — PFF LA Rams (@PFF_Rams) January 31, 2021

Trade proposals get turned down all the time, so why is this a story? Because of the reason the proposal was turned down. NFL analyst Chris Simms said on PFT Live that his sources are telling him that Detroit turned down Carolina's trade proposal at Stafford himself's insistence. Stafford reportedly was unwilling to play for Carolina, and Detroit obliged him.

Stafford does not have a no-trade clause in his contract, so the decision was not up to him, but given that he was a loyal and productive franchise quarterback for the Lions for so long, they gave him the respect of abiding by his wishes.

Just wanted to send out a quick note thanking #MattStafford and his family for all they have done for the team, the fans and the city. @Lions @RamsNFL @NFL pic.twitter.com/DOSnEst9bF — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) January 31, 2021

Stafford's landing spot in Los Angeles should be more than favorable for him, considering the elite defense the Rams have, and the existence of a running game for the offense to lean on, two things Stafford rarely enjoyed in Detroit. The Rams will be looking to win immediately. They made the NFL Playoffs as a wild-card team before ultimately being eliminated. The addition of Stafford to the fold could make for a championship-caliber squad from day one.