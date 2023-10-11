NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs linked with move for wantaway Jets WR Mecole Hardman

Mecole Hardman joined the Jets this year after his stint with the Chiefs. He joined as a free agent, and was supposed to be a big part of the New York Jets offense as a Super Bowl champion. But things have not quite panned out the way he would have wanted to.

He has one catch for 6 yards this season and has featured in just 22 offensive snaps, in addition to two on the special teams. Thus midway through his first season with the New York Jets, he might be looking for a new team.

As it turns out, his new team could be his old team. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and has won two Super Bowls with them. He already knows the system there and when he spoke to the media earlier this week, it looked as if he was asking the Chiefs to come get him. Mecole Hardman highlighted plays where he can contribute, saying,

"I'm probably the best in the league in space. Maybe [the coaches] see something different. I'm just waiting for the opportunity to present itself. I think when I was in K.C., I proved that I was probably the most dangerous guy on the jet sweep or whether it be on the end around or on the screen. I think I proved year-out that I was that guy that you had to worry about doing that."

Mecole Hardman could fill a gap with the Chiefs

The wide receiver was let go by the Chiefs earlier this season but even though Patrick Mahomes has led them to a 4-1 record, their receivers have not been too convincing.

Travis Kelce has held his end of the deal, but missed their only loss, and was close to another injury against the Minnesota Vikings. A veteran presence like Mecole Hardman to fill in the gap might be welcome.

The Jets are opening to trading Mecole Hardman

Based on reports, there is respect between the Jets and Mecole Hardman and the wide receiver has already spoken to the coaches. He said,

"There's been conversations [with the coaches]. It's just more so just comfortability, I believe. So, we just have to keep working and see what happens."

The Chiefs are not the only team with the Carolina Panthers also expected to be in the frame for any trade as they look to turn this season around.

Moving him will save the Jets about $1.8 million in cap space this year but leave $500,000 in dead money this year and $2 million in dead money for 2024.