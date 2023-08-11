NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs make decision on $80,000,000 Super Bowl-winning DT Chris Jones 

The Kansas City Chiefs appear hell-bent on retaining Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jones has been clear about holding out in hopes of negotiating a renewed deal with the franchise, especially after a season that ended with the Chiefs hoisting the Lombardi.

The Chiefs will have their final practice of training camp on August 17. Per The Athletic, if Jones holds out until then, he will have accrued about $1.4 million in fines.

"If Jones’ absence continues after camp, he will continue to face a mandatory $50,000 fine each day, based on the new collective bargaining agreement," The Athletic's report read.

Chiefs GM makes stance on Chris Jones trade rumors clear

GM Brett Veach told The Athletic that they have 'no intentions' of trading Chris Jones.

He added that the superstar DT has been at the top of their priorities for the season.

Head coach Andy Reid was less certain of the situation, telling reporters earlier this week that he does not know when Jones will be back in training.

“I’ll tell you any work that he can get will help him. It’s a pretty fast game,” Reid told reporters.

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

What are Chris Jones' contract demands?

The Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle is entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract.

Per multiple reports, he wants a contract that will have him near the top of the food chain when it comes to players at his position. Rams star Aaron Donald is currently the NFL's highest-paid DT after restructuring a three-year $95 million contract with Los Angeles.

Perhaps Quinnen Williams' contract would be an appropriate yardstick for Jones.

The Jets star signed a four-year, $96 million deal with the franchise this summer, making him the second-highest-paid player at his position.

Considering Jones is 29 years old, this could possibly be his last chance to negotiate a monster contract extension.

In any case, it appears that GM Brett Veach is still at the negotiating table. Veach told the NFL's website this week:

"I think for all parties, the best resolution would be for him to end his career as a Chief -- and get that financial security -- and for us to do what we had set out to do, and that's to work through last offseason with this offseason in mind and get some young guys."

Veach said that he's hoping this gets resolved, but doubled down on stating that they are not considering trading away the superstar DT.