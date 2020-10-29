The Cleveland Browns are looking to fill a void at the wide receiver position.

When the news broke about star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. being out for the season with an ACL tear, everyone knew the Cleveland Browns would be looking for a replacement.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen may not make the insane catches like Odell, but he is a reliable target for QB Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense.

The Browns are rumored to have made an offer for Adam Thielen👀 pic.twitter.com/J0SHEl3Dzd — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) October 28, 2020

NFL Trade Rumors: Browns have made an offer to Vikings for WR Thielen

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly offering the Minnesota Vikings a second- and fourth-round draft pick for the veteran wideout. Thielen is currently tied for first in the NFL in receiving touchdowns. He has also had two seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards and would bring a positive attitude to the Browns locker room.

The experience that Thielen would bring to Cleveland consists of both playoff and regular season experience. In the two playoff games he has played with Minnesota, Thielen has gone over 100 yards receiving. Thielen would give the Cleveland Browns a huge boost in the red zone. He has found the end zone in every game but one this season.

NFL Trade Rumors: Why the Vikings would trade Thielen for two draft picks

Minnesota is sitting at 1-5 right now and currently last in the NFC North. The Vikings have been receiving a lot of heat about quarterback Kirk Cousins. This could be Minnesota's way of telling everyone they're ready to rebuild around running back Dalvin Cook.

The Minnesota Vikings are in a position to where they may have a top-two pick in next year's NFL Draft. That draft class is full of great quarterbacks who could lead a franchise. Not only is the draft full of great quarterbacks, the wide receivers in the draft are very talented as well.

Advertisement

If the Minnesota Vikings go through with the trade and receive a second-round and a fourth-round pick, it could give them a good wide receiver with one of those picks. The Vikings have two great young talents in Cook and rookie receiver Justin Jefferson, two pieces that they could definitely build around. We can look for Minnesota to move off of Kirk Cousins next.

NFL Trade Rumors: What does Adam Thielen bring to the Cleveland Browns this season and in the future?

Thielen brings the Cleveland Browns a sure-handed wideout that will give you the same effort on every play. He brings the Browns a wide receiver who has a knack at finding the end zone. If the Browns can pull off this trade, it would give Baker Mayfield a big framed wideout that has great route-running skills.

(Adam Thielen has kinda dominated Jaire Alexander over the years) pic.twitter.com/xNAmSJdF2g — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 28, 2020

Advertisement

Cleveland will be getting a wideout that can be a strong No. 1 option while Odell heals from his injury. Thielen would open up Jarvis Landry and other wide receivers with the attention he will draw. The biggest question is, what does Thielen bring to Cleveland in the future?

The Cleveland Browns receiving group would be Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Adam Thielen and Rashard Higgins. Let's not forget that Donovan Peoples-Jones is showing signs of potential for the Browns offense. Cleveland also has a pair of great tight ends in Austin Hooper and David Njoku.

Looking at the receiving group and tight ends, the Cleveland Browns passing game is starting to look a lot like Tampa Bay. Once the Browns welcome back injured running back Nick Chubb, it could make the Browns heavy favorites next year.

This is why adding Adam Thielen is not just important for this year, but is important to their success next year as well.