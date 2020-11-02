The Philadelphia Eagles are certainly a mess this year. Once considered a top-10 team coming into the 2020 NFL season, the Eagles are currently leading the NFC East, however, they're doing it with a 2-4-1 record in a division that is historically bad.

One player that many fans have blamed for the Philadelphia Eagles' woes is quarterback Carson Wentz, who has been off to a rusty start since the beginning of the season. After losing to the Washington Football Team in the season opener, all of those lofty preseason expectations were in doubt. The questions continued and stay to this day, but it isn't completely the quarterback's fault.

The Eagles have been dealing with some significant injuries, especially to the receiving corps. They recently lost tight end Zach Ertz and had previously lost receivers Marquis Goodwin, DeSean Jackson, and Alshon Jeffery. The only significant injury on the defensive side of the ball would be cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc.

Most play action plays:

1. Jared Goff - 86 (744 yards)

2. Josh Allen - 82 (752 yards)

3. Ryan Tannehill - 69 (653 yards)

4. Dak Prescott - 63 (582 yards)

t5. Carson Wentz - 62 (281 yards)

t5. Carson Wentz - 62 (281 yards)

t5. Matt Ryan - 62 (574 yards)

NFL Trade Rumors: Philadelphia Eagles ready to move on from Carson Wentz?

With all that being said, there have been plenty of quarterbacks who perform well regardless of not having a great supporting cast around them.

Take Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who had his star receiver traded away for pennies and has no one to throw to, as well as an offensive line that refuses to protect him.

Carson Wentz was simply on point on the last two drives to lead the Eagles to a comeback win down double digits.



Up and down day, but he threw darts to win it 🎯

Remember that in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Eagles took quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round, which was met by heavy criticism from analysts and fans. There is a reason that general manager Howie Roseman took Hurts in the second round, and that reason isn't to be a backup quarterback forever. He is considered to be a developmental quarterback despite his success in college at Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts has been used in certain QB-action plays by the Philadelphia Eagles, but has not seen the field otherwise.

Wentz was not the quarterback who brought the Philadelphia Eagles their first Super Bowl win -- it was backup Nick Foles who was the savior of this team after Wentz got injured. Since then, the team has been on a downfall.

A team like the New England Patriots could benefit from the Wentz. Knowing how head coach Bill Belichick is, he would first restructure Wentz's 4-year, $128 million contract considering his lack of performance. It would not be a surprise if the team lets go of Wentz before the trade deadline or after the season ends, because this project is certainly coming to an end soon.