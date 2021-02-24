NFL Trade Rumors: Could the New England Patriots trade Julian Edelman?

Julian Edelman has been a key cog in the New England Patriots' winning machine.

The 34-year-old wide receiver has played for the Patriots his whole NFL career after the franchise drafted him in 2009.

Edelman was a favorite target of former Pats quarterback Tom Brady. A small, speedy and reliable target, Edelman is nearly a sure-bet to snag a pass and get the most yards after the reception as possible.

But things have changed. Brady recently led his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to a Super Bowl title, while New England struggled to a 7-9 season under new quarterback Cam Newton.

Coach Bill Belichick, widely considered one of the best in the game, is surely considering every opportunity to improve his Brady-less team. Would he and the team's front office be willing to trade Edelman to make that happen?

NFL Trade Rumors: A trade could benefit both Edelman, Pats

New England Patriots v Kansas City Chiefs

Spending a large chunk of this past season on the injured reserves list, Edelman had his worst campaign since 2012, totaling just 315 receiving yards and no touchdowns.

It was the first time since 2011 that he finished a season without a receiving touchdown.

This season came on the heels of one of the best campaigns of Edelman's career. in 2019, he racked up a career-best 1,117 yards, plus six touchdowns. It's likely the receiver can still play at a high level, despite his age and injury issues.

Nothing would make me happier than seeing at least one more season of a relatively healthy Julian Edelman.



Dude has been incredibly fun to watch over the years 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/i1dv9xxrKF — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) February 17, 2021

But under a new quarterback and a tweaked system, a trade might benefit both Edelman and the Patriots.

It would allow Edelman a chance to extend his career while giving Belichick and the front office room to develop younger receivers hand-picked to play with Newton or a new QB. Teams in need of receiver help include the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And all four would likely interest Edelman.

The Bengals aren't close to winning yet, but if quarterback Joe Burrow keeps developing, it may just happen. The Colts recently traded for Carson Wentz, and Edelman may enjoy teaming up with him on a revamped offensive unit.

Tennessee Titans v Cincinnati Bengals

The Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL, and which receiver wouldn't want to play with stellar quarterback Patrick Mahomes under offensive-minded coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy?

Finally and perhaps the most intriguing option for Edelman would be a trade to the Buccaneers where he would reunited with former teammates, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Buccaneers will likely lose Chris Godwin in free agency, so the addition of the veteran Edelman would make sense for the reigning champions, as the 34-year-old shares great chemistry on and off the field with Brady.