It's common practice to label every team as either a "buyer" or a "seller" ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but this year it seems the Detroit Lions are willing to be both.

The Lions are 3-3 heading into Week 8, still in contention in the NFC North behind the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. Earlier this week, the Lions acquired four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys to bolster their anemic pass rush.

On Thursday, it was reported by ESPN's Jordan Raanan that the Lions had discussions about trading away wide receiver Kenny Golladay, specifically with the New York Giants. That comes on the heels of rumors that the Lions were looking into trading wide receiver Marvin Jones.

Raanan said that while the Lions and Giants talked about Golladay, the trade didn't happen because Golladay is on an expiring contract and the Lions aren't quite holding a fire sale.

For someone who made the Pro Bowl last season, Golladay isn't making a lot of money. He's in the last year of a four-year contract that pays him about $2.3 million this season. In the offseason, he'll become a free agent.

Last season, Golladay caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and a league-best 11 receiving touchdowns. This season, he's recorded 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Considering he is the Lions' No. 1 receiver and has established good chemistry with Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford, it would seem the Lions would try to re-sign Golladay.

The Giants are rebuilding and trying to put effective skill position players around quarterback Daniel Jones and (currently injured) running back Saquon Barkley. Golladay would immediately become New York's most talented receiver had he joined the team.

NFL Trade Rumors: Golladay will be one of the top WRs in free agency

The 26-year-old Golladay is in his fourth NFL season. He was a third-round draft pick out of Northern Illinois who came in with little hype before bursting onto the scene in his second pro season.

In next year's free agency class, Golladay is expected to be one of the top receivers available. He should command a big pay raise, either from a team like the Giants who need a No. 1 receiver, or a title contender looking for a high-level No. 2 wideout -- think Green Bay, who has Davante Adams in place as their top receiver but could add another weapon for QB Aaron Rodgers.