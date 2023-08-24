NFL Trade Rumors: Dolphins considering blockbuster Josh Jacobs move after broken Dalvin Cook homecoming dream 

The Miami Dolphins are seemingly looking to fashion a superteam with a move for Las Vegas Raiders star Josh Jacobs. The Dolphins were previously keen on Dalvin Cook, but that interest was dashed by his signing for the New York Jets.

Jacobs has been holding out this offseason over contract disputes with the franchise. The Raiders slapped the franchise tag on 2022's leading rusher, a move that didn't go down well with Jacobs.

Since then, the star running back has been out of practice even as the Raiders took the field in two preseason games over the past two weeks.

Per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins have made an 'exploratory call' about Josh Jacobs. That call, however, did not go too far, with the Raiders telling other teams that they have no plans to trade their star playmaker.

What was the Raiders' last offer to Josh Jacobs?

Per multiple reports, the Raiders offered Jacobs a contract worth $12 million to tide things over and bring him back into the fold. He appears to have rejected this deal.

When one fan tweeted at Jacobs saying that $12 million a year sounds like common sense, he tweeted back, saying:

"Use your context clues."

An NFL personnel executive who spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda said on Josh Jacobs' situation:

"If he holds out (all indications are that he will), it looks like the Raiders are going to have to go out and sign a veteran free agent to a one-year contract that’s loaded with easily attainable incentives."

If the Dolphins' trade for Josh Jacobs falls through, could Jonathan Taylor be next?

While the Raiders are reluctant to field calls on Jacobs, another franchise is more than happy to do so when it comes to their star running back.

The Indianapolis Colts have seemingly given Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, per multiple reports.

Per Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline, there’s not much optimism that teams interested in Taylor are willing to pay the steep price the Colts are seeking.

While the Dolphins have been linked with Taylor, no move has materialized since reports emerged of the Colts wanting out of the experience.

