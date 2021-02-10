NFL Trade Rumors: Five players who need to be traded during the off-season

Being traded in the NFL is not always a bad thing for players. Some NFL players want a better opportunity to compete, while others are simply unhappy with the way the team is being run.

There are five NFL players that need to be traded because they are wasting away years in the NFL with the teams they are with. An NFL career is valuable because the next game isn't always guaranteed. One hit or one mistake could cost a player his career.

These five NFL players have done everything they can for their current teams and it is time for them to be moved.

NFL Trade Rumors: Five players that need to be moved this offseason

1) Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans)

Texans QB Deshaun Watson expressed his feelings about the Texans and wants to be traded

Deshaun Watson has made it known that he is not happy with the Houston Texans and wants to be traded. However, the Texans have made it clear that they do not want to trade the former Clemson Tiger quarterback. Watson is rumored to be prepared to sit out if he does not get what he wants.

No one can blame Deshaun Watson for wanting a trade. He single-handedly led the Houston Texans offense during the 2020-2021 NFL season. Houston has not taken any of his requests into consideration. They traded away top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The final straw between the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson was the decision not to hire current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as their head coach. Watson is one of the top ten quarterbacks in the NFL. He is wasting away valuable time in the NFL with the Texans and needs to be traded to get to his full potential as an NFL quarterback.

2) Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles)

Philadelphia Eagles need to move on from Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles have done everything that Carson Wentz has asked of them to do. Now with trade rumors heating up and NFL teams calling about Wentz. It is time to let him go and move on.

Philadelphia cannot afford to give Wentz more time and he needs to go to a team where he can be the number one guy. Rookie Jalen Hurts came in for Wentz and showed enough for the Eagles to believe that he is their quarterback of the future.

While Philadelphia is willing to part ways with Wentz, their current asking price remains too steep for any team to consider trading for the player. Philadelphia is reportedly seeking what the Rams gave up to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. It makes little sense because unlike Stafford, Wentz has not proven himself to be a reliable player under center. If the Eagles want to end the turmoil and move Wentz, they need to lower the price tag.

3) David Njoku (Cleveland Browns)

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns went out last off-season and signed former Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper to a record deal. This started rumors around what their plans were with their current tight end David Njoku. Njoku is a good pass catching tight end but he is not being utilized well in Cleveland.

Cleveland needs to do David Njoku a favor and send him to a team where he can be a bigger factor in the team's offense. Right now he is wasting precious years of his career playing second fiddle to Hooper.

David Njoku wouldn't mind being traded and no one can blame him. The Browns went ahead and signed another tight end and threw Njoku on the back burner. We could potentially see him on the move during the 2021 NFL off-season.

4) Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings)

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins has had an up-and-down NFL career. Washington refused to sign him to a big deal, forcing him to play under the franchise tag twice before letting him join the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite his decent production, the Vikings faithful want the veteran quarterback to be traded. A change of scenery could benefit Cousins and he certainly is a man in demand.

Two teams come to mind as great landing spots for the Vikings' starting quarterback - the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. With DeShaun Watson seeking a trade, a trade to the Texans is certainly on the cards, with the Vikings among those in the running for Watson's services.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wanted Kirk Cousins to be the team's quarterback before the franchise acquired Jimmy Garappolo from the Patriots in 2017. The 49ers are also among those hedging their bids for Watson, however, if they fail to acquire the Texans quarterback, they can certainly fulfill their coach's wish by trading for Cousins.

5) Stephon Gilmore (New England Patriots)

New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore was among the trade rumors during the NFL trade deadline period. At 30, Gilmore's days as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL are numbered, and if the Patriots are going to move on from him, they need to do it this offseason.

Gilmore still has great value in the trade market right now. We could potentially see the New England Patriots move veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore before the draft. The Patriots have a great set of young cornerbacks to replace the veteran.

New England can still get top market value and could potentially receive key offensive pieces or draft picks for Gilmore. This trade also gives Stephon Gilmore another opportunity to compete for a championship. If the Patriots want to get top market value for Gilmore, they must move him this season before it's too late.