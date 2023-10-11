NFL Trade Rumors: Former Cowboys DE uncertain about Russell Wilson's future in Denver

Russell Wilson's statistics are trouncing as compared to last season with Nathaniel Hackett, but his future in Denver is up in the air. At least, that is how NFL analyst and former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears perceives it. He explained on 'Get Up' on Wednesday that the team still has reasons to trade the quarterback, even if he's not the problem:

"I don't think Russ is the problem at all in Denver, but when you got everything going bad, the first guy that they go to is whoever [they] can get the most compensation for to try to build under Payton's image. I'm just giving a scenario. ...[They could] want to wipe the slate clean with new ownership and the new head coach and start [over]." [Time Stamp: 0:00--04:26]

He argued that cutting ties with the quarterback wasn't the best route, but it might be what Denver wants to do anyway.

"I think they're going to start with Russell Wilson, which is unfortunate, which I don't think is smart. ... I'm sure if we start to see this team go 1-5, 1-6, 1-7, and they don't have a successful year, it's feasible to think about the potential of Wilson being traded and them just wiping the whole thing out," he added.

Russell Wilson on pace to have a record season for the Broncos

Russell Wilson at Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears

The wins aren't there, but in other key stats, Russell Wilson is outperforming every other quarterback Denver has had since Manning's last season in 2015. Through five games, the quarterback has thrown for 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. At his current pace, he'll blow last year's numbers out of the water (16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions).

If he maintains his current rate, he will have thrown for 37 touchdowns and about seven interceptions. That would be the best ratio the Broncos have had since Peyton Manning's 55 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2013.

If he could keep the same interception total and hit 40 touchdowns, it would be the single-greatest ratio for a full-year starter in franchise history based on numbers from the Football Database.

Of course, it would be a moot point if the wins and losses don't rebound quickly. With the trade deadline now on the horizon, every loss gives the team more reasons to move on from him. Will Russell Wilson find himself on the trade block alongside other potential options such as Justin Simmons or Jerry Jeudy?

