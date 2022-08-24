NFL Trade Rumors: Former GM feels Jimmy Garoppolo as Deshaun Watson's backup is 'no-brainer'

Deshaun Watson is poised to begin his 11 game suspension when the Cleveland Browns visit the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. He'll be ineligible to play or practice with the team for the duration of the ban. Watson will make his return in Week 13 against the Houston Texans. Until then, the Browns will be rolling with current backup Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett has been a fine backup and has started quite a bit over the years, but he's no Deshaun Watson. The initial six-game suspension was one that the Browns could have overcome with Brissett, but 11 games is too many.

They may be forced to explore other options. One NFL analyst believes there's one stellar option out there: Jimmy Garoppolo. Mike Tannenbaum recently appeared on Get Up and said the following:

“I’m calling and I’m not hanging up without a deal. This is an absolute no-brainer.”

He continued:

“If they waive him before then, they’ll free up $25.5 million of cap space—which they could roll over to next year—and be left with only a $1.4 million dead cap hit.”

If that happens, then it's very likely that Garoppolo will be contacted first by Cleveland. Other teams that have been linked with the quarterback are the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks.

Mikerophone @MikerophoneNFL If you’re the Cleveland Browns you have to trade for Jimmy G at this point.. If you’re the Cleveland Browns you have to trade for Jimmy G at this point..

Right now, the Browns seem insistent on starting Brissett. But even if they do that for the first couple of weeks, Garoppolo may become increasingly attractive as time progresses.

Who will replace Deshaun Watson in Cleveland?

Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns

Now that the 11 game suspension is final, the Browns can begin figuring out what to do this season. They're in a window of contention and likely won't want to waste a year of it.

NFL Rumors @nflrums #Browns have told their team Jacoby Brissett will be the starting QB. #Browns have told their team Jacoby Brissett will be the starting QB.

They claim they're ready to start Brissett in all 11 games, but that probably won't get them to the playoffs. There are other options available, and Cleveland may be forced to explore them. That might mean a current free agent like Colin Kaepernick or former MVP Cam Newton. It might mean trading for someone like Jimmy Garoppolo or even Sam Darnold.

There are options out there, and despite what they're saying, they are undoubtedly looking at all of them. The Browns have a reputation for being something of a reactionary franchise, and their behavior this offseason reflects that. They've already signed four quarterbacks this year (Watson, Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen), so adding a fifth wouldn't surprise anyone.

The Browns have just a couple of weeks to figure out their plans as they open their season in Carolina on September 11.

