NFL Trade Rumors: Howie Roseman, Eagles will “go hard” on Myles Garrett’s pursuit

It appears Myles Garrett is not quite on board with the direction the Cleveland Browns are heading in. After making the playoffs with Joe Flacco as their emergency quarterback, the Browns went in a different direction in 2024 with Deshaun Watson back in action. However, Watson failed to inspire the Browns and his season-ending injury further derailed the franchise, leading to a three-win season that yielded the No. 2 pick in April's draft.

In early February, Garrett officially put in a trade request, sending the rumor mill into overdrive. Garrett made it clear he would like to land with a Super Bowl contender and who better to avail of his services than the team that built arguably the most complete roster en route to a win at Super Bowl LIX.

Per NFL insider Dianna Russini, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has his sights set on another big splash this summer, one year after bringing Saquon Barkley to town.

"I think Philly's going to try to go hard here, I think Howie [Roseman] is going to make some decisions in free agency and determine who he can live without," Russini said on Pardon My Take. "I think some of these guys that are up, he's going to be comfortable walking away from, despite the fact they obviously just had so much success with this roster.

"I think you make those kind of moves, you take a big swing for someone like Myles Garrett, and Howie, he will tell you, and I'm sure Nick said it too when he spoke to you guys, they build their team through their lines. So, I mean, what’s better than bringing Myles Garrett?"

Exploring Myles Garrett's contract situation looks like in 2025

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Myles Garrett is set to earn about $20 million in base and bonus salary in 2025, which would prove to be a bargain for any team that pulls the trigger on a blockbuster trade for the All-Pro rusher. As things stand, he will make $25 million in 2026.

However, should the Eagles decide to go ahead and prise Garrett away from Cleveland, they will likely have to hand him a mammoth contract extension. Garrett is 31 years old and at the peak of his powers, which means he still has about three to four years left to contribute at an All-Pro level.

The Eagles currently have the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to offer for Garrett, though that might not be enough to get the deal over the line. A first-rounder in addition to a few Day 2 and Day 3 picks may just get the deal done.

