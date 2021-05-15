NFL Trade Rumors: Indianapolis Colts or New England Patriots? Which team is the better fit for Julio Jones?

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly listening to offers for veteran star wide receiver Julio Jones.

Atlanta is contemplating whether they want to trade Julio Jones while he still has some trade value. The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts are among the teams that are interested in acquiring Julio Jones.

But which team among the Colts and the Patriots is the best fit for Julio Jones? Let's take a look.

Julio Jones gives Carson Wentz the star wide receiver he's never had

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz

If the Indianapolis Colts land Julio Jones, Carson Wentz will have something he's never had: a star wide receiver.

Julio Jones will be the best wide receiver on the Indianapolis Colts' roster since Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne. The Colts have the speed and youth at the wide receiver position and now they need a veteran who has great hands and leadership qualities.

If the Colts trade for Julio Jones then they might legitimately be a top 5 team in the NFL next year — The Extra Point (@ExtraPointBlog) May 11, 2021

Landing Julio Jones would make the Indianapolis Colts heavy favorites to win the AFC South and make a deep run in the playoffs. But Julio Jones will not make the Colts a Super Bowl contender. The Colts are holding their success on the shoulders of Carson Wentz, who has to stay healthy.

Julio Jones improves the New England Patriots' playoff chances

Arizona Cardinals v New England Patriots

Cam Newton has played with some good wide receivers in his career. Newton had Steve Smith in Carolina and Julian Edelman in New England. But Julio Jones is better than both Steve Smith and Julian Edelman.

Bill Belichick signed two top tight ends in free agency and a number of talented defensive players. Julio Jones will likely be the most talented wide receiver the New England Patriots have ever had.

Julio Jones will give the Patriots a shot at claiming their spot at the top of the AFC East. If the Patriots don't win the AFC East, they can still sneak into the playoffs with a wild-card spot. Julio Jones could be the final piece of the puzzle, not to mention a great wide receiver for both Cam Newton and Mac Jones.

The New England Patriots could provide Julio Jones with the best chance of winning a Super Bowl before he retires from the NFL, which is ironic because it was Bill Belichick's side that denied the wide receiver a Super Bowl ring in 2018.