NFL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals shift around the league believing Deebo Samuel will be traded

The Deebo Samuel drama continues to build as we draw closer to the draft. The dissatisfied San Francisco 49ers wide receiver recently requested a trade, citing overuse as the main reason for his wish to move out of the Bay Area. He stated that he’d prefer to be a true wide receiver with a new team.

The 49ers, for their part, reportedly offered Samuel a deal of just under $19 million a season that was immediately turned down. This, too, is still a rumor, but according to reports, Samuel isn’t worried about the money. Other rumors point to a reluctance to be tied to Trey Lance.

In a recent interview with The Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network analyst and NFL.com writer Daniel Jeremiah stated that he believed a trade would happen soon. Though he initially shot the trade talk down, new information may say otherwise. With the NFL draft just a few days away, the 49ners could be in line to receive a couple of valuable picks.

“People I've talked to this morning think there's a real good chance that he does get traded. So if you asked me two days ago, I would have said no. And I mean, look, I’m leaving the information stuff to Ian, but I'm talking to a million people right now because it's that time of year where my phone doesn't stop. And it changed over the last two days from ‘Ah, I don’t think the 49ers will ever do it. To ‘yeah, I think there's a good chance they trade him.’”

In the event that the trade does happen, a few teams with a need at wide receiver would definitely be in the mix. The New York Jets are a young team, and acquiring Deebo Samuel could certainly brighten their future. He would particularly help second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

Could answers about Deebo Samuel's NFL fate be coming soon?

The Indianapolis Colts are thin at the position, with T.Y. Hilton still afloat in free agent uncertainty. And the Dallas Cowboys could use a player such as Samuel to replace Amari Cooper, who is now with the Cleveland Browns.

Despite what seems like a growing possibility that Deebo Samuel will be traded, the 49ners could still decide to hold on to him. Whether or not he would play for them is a different matter.

