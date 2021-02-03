NFL Trade Rumors:  JJ Watt to Cleveland 

With just a few days remaining before the NFL Super Bowl, a lot of teams are well into their offseason. With the Rams' trade for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Lions, offseason activity is in full-swing. The next few several weeks should see even more trades, with Deshaun Watson being another quarterback who wants to be traded, looking to leave the Houston Texans. Another Texans player has expressed his desire to be traded from the team as well.

As the #Texans continues to undergo a facelift, the team knows it will have a decision on Watt. The sense from me and @MikeGarafolo is that it might make more sense elsewhere. https://t.co/TSVyy5AiKd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2021

NFL Trade Rumors: Watt to Cleveland scenario

The Cleveland Browns have a loaded offense with the potential to make it to the Super Bowl in the next few years. They have one for the best backfield duos in Nick Chubb and former running title winner Kareem Hunt. They were able to rebuild the offensive line which went from being one of the worst last year to being one of the best this season. They were the top-rated offensive line by the Pro Football Focus.

However, their defense was not up to the mark. Mostly because of the injuries in the secondary with second-year CB Greedy Williams out with shoulder nerve damage. They lost S Grant Delpit to a season-ending injury during the preseason. They were playing with rentals at linebacker who were inconsistent at stopping the run. Furthermore, they lost their secondary edge rusher to injury in week 17 of the NFL causing Myles Garrett to face all kinds of double and triple teams in the postseason of the NFL.

With JJ Watt wanting out from Houston, the Browns can look to be a good fit for his talent. The former 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year could be a complement to Myles Garrett, as they would each be responsible for their own edge. Together, they can create disruption on any given down, giving the Browns a valuable tool on their hunt for a championship.

JJ Watt will not come cheap, but it will be worth the money if they want to create a defense that will complement the offense that Kevin Stefanski has created. With over 10 million left on his contract, the Browns could possibly trade for him with a potential pick and an offensive player to help Houston where they need it the most.

Tonight @MylesLGarrett takes on Cam Jordan in the ultimate highlight competition with @verzuzonline! 💥



Watch #NFLProBowlVerzuz TONIGHT 8 p.m. ET on @NFL social channels! pic.twitter.com/o9ckQYBS7p — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 27, 2021

The Browns can offer up a 3rd round pick along with TE David Njoku who had already asked for a trade at the start of the 2020 NFL season and has fallen on the rotation chart. They have already replaced him with Harrison Bryant, who was the Mackey Award winner in the 2019 NCAA season. The award is given to the best TE among college players.

It remains to be seen how the second-year General Manager upgrades this Browns defense which has quite a few glaring holes in it. Only time will tell if JJ Watt will wear the Browns uniform next season.