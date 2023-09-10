NFL Trade Rumors: Jets considered ditching Aaron Rodgers plan for Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford 

The New York Jets finally landed their main man Aaron Rodgers after months of groundwork from the franchise.

The Jets finalized a trade for the four-time NFL MVP in April, sending their 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) to the Packers in exchange. They will also send a conditional 2024 second-round pick to the Packers, a pick that will become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays this season.

While the Jets were immediately listed as Super Bowl contenders in every power rankings ahead of the season, a fresh report reveals the move nearly didn't go through.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jets called about Rams' Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford as their Aaron Rodgers chase lagged a little.

Rapoport's report read:

"Sources say that when the Jets' pursuit of Rodgers lagged -- due to lack of clarity on what Rodgers wanted and pre-darkness retreat concerns about whether he would even play in 2023 -- the Jets called the Rams to see if Matthew Stafford would be available in a trade."

Rams swiftly shot down Jets' interest in a Matthew Stafford trade

Rapoport added that the Rams were quick to shun any interest in their star QB.

The franchise was "adamant" that Stafford was staying in Los Angeles, with Rapoport stating that the talks between New York and L.A. were simply exploratory in nature.

Sean McVay's return for the 2023 NFL season only solidified the Rams' resolve to keep Stafford in town.

Aaron Rodgers set to make Jets debut on Monday Night Football vs Bills

The Jets' schedule for the 2023 NFL season will see them lock horns with the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football to close the Week 1 slate of games.

All eyes will, of course, be on Aaron Rodgers. Jets fans will also get a look at how Robert Saleh will utilize his two star running backs, Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook. Saleh earlier stated that they will be smart with the pair, adding that they will split playing time in Week 1.

The schedule only gets tougher for Rodgers and co.

They will face the Cowboys in Week 2 before facing the Patriots, Chiefs, Broncos and Eagles. Week 7 will be a bye week for the Jets, giving them time to recover before they resume their schedule against the Giants.