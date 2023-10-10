NFL trade rumors: Jets exploring options to trade $4,000,000 WR 

Many expected Denver to become sellers after the New York Jets rose to 2-3 against the now 1-4 Denver Broncos. The Jets, however, might be beating Denver to the punch following the game, according to one NFL reporter. Talking to Twitter/X, NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported that the team was interested in trading wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Here's how the report was worded:

"The Jets are looking at options for Mecole Hardman, including a potential trade, per league sources."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per the report on Twitter, the wide receiver was inactive on Sunday and doesn't appear to be in the team's "plans." He's playing on a $4 million contract with the potential to get $5.5 million.

The wide receiver has been a non-factor for the team this season. In five games, he has logged just one reception for six yards.

Mecole Hardman's recent history drags down trade value for the Jets

Mecole Hardman preps at Super Bowl LV

The wide receiver is in his fifth season in the NFL. In his first four years, he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Hardman was drafted by the team in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and helped them tread water after it was learned that Tyreek Hill might have been suspended for an off-the-field issue that month.

While he showed flashes at times in his career, the wide receiver failed to prove to be the level of receiver he was drafted to be. He amassed more than 600 yards in one season after four years with the Kansas City Chiefs. In his first three seasons, however, he saw a disproportionately solid ability to find the endzone.

Between 2019 and 2021, the wide receiver caught 12 touchdowns. This period of his career is what the Jets will spotlight in trade talks if any team shows interest. That said, the rebuttal from the teams attempting to drive down the price will point to 2022. The most recent completed season saw Hardman miss about half of the year with a groin tear, per Draft Sharks.

In that season before the tear occurred, he logged 25 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He ended up having offseason surgery, and now, having been essentially unused in 2023, his stock might be at a career low, teams will argue.

Will the New York Jets get substantial value for the former member of the Kansas City Chiefs?