NFL Trade Rumors: Jets willing to trade tenth overall pick for star 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel, star receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, has reportedly made it clear to those in the organization that he no longer wants to play for the franchise. The 49ers drafted Samuel in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former University of South Carolina standout may now become a target for several franchises as the 2022 NFL Draft is now just days away. Could there be an NFL team bold enough to make a trade offer for the Pro Bowl receiver?

NFL Trade Rumors: Are the New York Jets in the market for Deebo Samuel?

According to NFL insider Tony Pauline, the New York "Football" Jets are willing to trade their tenth overall draft pick to acquire the services of Deebo Samuel.

Last season, the Jets were in a rebuild of sorts with first-year head coach Robert Saleh. He incidentally came over from the 49ers organization, where he served as a defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020.

The team also had a rookie quarterback taking the snaps in Zach Wilson, who was drafted as the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. With several needs, the Jets could certainly use Deebo Samuel and his unique skillset to catch as well as run the football. The 49ers receiver is dynamic with the football in his hands and has the ability to gain additional yards after the catch.

The leading receiver for the New York Jets last season was rookie receiver Elijah Moore. He caught 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns. Those are positive numbers but not necessarily a reflection of a number one receiver. The team's leading rusher was Michael Carter, who rushed for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

The addition of a player with the skills of Deebo Samuel would help take the pressure off other areas of the offense. He was an all-out stud last season with the 49ers, recording 77 receptions, 1,405 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

As a rusher, he averaged 6.2 yards per carry with 59 attempts, which resulted in 365 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. The evidence is there with respect to how productive the Pro Bowl receiver is with the football is in hands.

Despite reports that Samuel wants to focus more on being an NFL receiver only, it would benefit the Jets to use him in as many ways as possible. Of course, that is if they do decide to trade for him.

