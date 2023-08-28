NFL Trade Rumors: Jonathan Taylor more likely to get traded than stay with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts could be trading Jonathan Taylor soon. The disgruntled running back was finally allowed to pursue a deal and has done so, with several teams calling and even making official offers. There's growing belief that he will be traded, and NFL reporter Ian Rapoport is one of the biggest believers.

Expand Tweet

Rapoport said to Pat McAfee:

"First of all, there is real interest. I know there were a lot of teams that calling. a lot of those calls are I mean, it's I sort of when people will ask me, like, who's in the mix? I don't even say the Eagles anymore, because they really do call on everyone… There is real interest. To me, I would say at this point, I would say it's probably more likely he gets traded than he stays."

He continued, citing the Carolina Panthers trade with the San Francisco 49ers centering on Christian McCaffrey:

"Christian McCaffrey got traded for a two and a bunch of other picks. We'll see if they get that. I mean, it's all about market and need. And I think at that point, the 49ers were very motivated to deal for Christian McCaffrey. So that was what they were willing to pay. If Chris Ballard gets that, then I think a trade probably gets done if he gets close to that."

Rapoport doesn't see a similar return for the Colts to the one the Panthers got, but he does believe that GM Chris Ballard will be highly motivated to do a trade if an offer comes close to what San Francisco sent.

What could the Colts get for Jonathan Taylor?

There are a lot of prerequisites for a Jonathan Taylor trade. It has to be to a team that the Colts want to work with. It also has to be a team that has agreed to extend Taylor, otherwise he's back in the same situation. Finally, it has to be a good enough offer.

Jonathan Taylor could be traded soon

With all that in mind, a haul of a few mid-round picks, perhaps even up to a second-rounder, will likely get the job done. Don't expect a McCaffrey-type of haul for Taylor.

