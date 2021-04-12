NFL Trade Rumors: Kansas City is the top landing spot for Baltimore’s OT Orlando Brown Jr. 

The Baltimore Ravens drafted offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr in 2018 to play as a right tackle. In the 2020 season, the Ravens lost All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley after suffering a severe ankle injury in the eighth week. Brown took over as a left tackle for the rest of the season. Orlando wanted to switch to left tackle permanently, but the franchise stopped it from happening.

Once it was made clear that Baltimore's extended stay meant staying as right tackle, Brown requested a trade. It's most likely that the Ravens won't trade Brown for anything less than a first-round pick. There are rumors that he has six suitors lining up. But it seems like his best landing options are with the Kansas City Chiefs.

#NFL #Ravens Orlando Brown update most teams who have inquired about the young OL have said that #Baltimore is asking for a day 1 pick. #RavensFlock — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 5, 2021

Kansas City is the top landing spot for Baltimore's OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Super Bowl contenders the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make changes across their offensive line. General Manager Brett Veach needs to rely on his aggressive instincts in procuring talent to protect star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chief's top choice, Trent Williams, was the preferred left tackle, but the San Fransico 49ers convinced him to re-sign with them. Their best option is drafting Brown. Are the Chiefs willing to trade their first-round pick in the upcoming draft for Brown?

It might be the best option for Kansas City, and it is better than waiting for the draft and hoping that they can manage to steal a 4th, 5th, or even 6th best OT. Brown has proved that he is a good athlete and played at a high level for a good team.

For Orlando Brown Jr. to flip from right tackle to left tackle and still make the Pro Bowl is a testament to his versatility and hard work. pic.twitter.com/A0zrb73T5g — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 23, 2020

In college, Brown played as a left tackle with the Oklahoma Sooners, where he dominated and twice was named the Big 12 Conference's top offensive lineman.

Brown has a hunger to play at left tackle; in a past interview, he mentions his late father's advice: "Don't settle for playing right tackle. Make sure that when it comes to time, and you get to every level, you're playing left."

Advertisement

#Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr. speaks about his trade request, says it's part of his father's wish for him:



"It's a lot more emotional or spiritual for me, I guess you could say, playing left tackle."



STORY: https://t.co/SM11wwRTRz — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2021

In the 2021 NFL season, Brown is determined to do just that. Brown's father played for the Ravens Baltimore for six of his ten NFL seasons. Brown finds himself in a dilemma to play for the team his father represented or leave that team to play out his father's wish.