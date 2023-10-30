NFL Trade Rumors: League insider provides clarity on Broncos' stance on Jerry Jeudy's asking price

Since their opening 0-3 slip, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's trade rumors have been a hot topic of conversation. However, after the team's commanding win over the Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, many who had expected a move with the wide receiver are now unsure.

Speaking on Get Up, NFL insider Adam Schefter gave some clues as to what their plans are:

"They're coming off the win against the Kansas City Chiefs. They've gotten a whole host of calls on a whole host of players. Most notably, I think their wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton. Is there a team out there that's going to pay enough for the Broncos?" [00:00:41]

He continued, revealing what the price of one player could be, setting the tone for how eager the team is to part ways with their stars.

"[They've] gotten a bunch of calls [about] Patrick Surtain, their cornerback," Schefter added. "It's hard to imagine that they're going to part ways with him. He's the best player [they have]. He's 23. But if there's a team that's out there that's going to be willing to give up a Jalen Ramsey type of package two ones, a four maybe Denver mulls that although I don't think they will."

Russell Wilson outcooking Patrick Mahomes with Jerry Jeudy through eight weeks

Russell Wilson at Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Heading into 2023, the question was whether Russell Wilson would click with Sean Payton. Now, the question is whether he can lead the NFL in passing touchdowns. Currently, the Broncos quarterback is ranked fourth in the league with 16 touchdown passes, trailing only Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, and Kirk Cousins.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 18 touchdowns and Allen has thrown for 17. Kirk Cousins is set to miss the season due to injury, so Wilson is essentially ranked third in the league, trailing only Allen and Tagovailoa. Of course, Allen has superstar receiver Stefon Diggs and Tagovailoa has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

In comparison, Wilson has Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, who only have one 1000-yard season between the two of them.

That said, Wilson has already lost 70-20 to Tagovailoa, but attention turns to Josh Allen, who is the next opponent on the schedule. With a win already over Patrick Mahomes, will the Denver Broncos defeat another top AFC quarterbacks over the last several years?