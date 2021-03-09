NFL Trade Rumors: New England Patriots trade for Raiders' Trent Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to send their offensive tackle Trent Brown to the New England Patriots. It is a reunion for Trent Brown, who had started all 16 games during the 2018 NFL season at right tackle for the Patriots.

Let's take a look at how this deal happened and what it will mean for the New England Patriots' offensive line.

ESPN's Field Yates broke the news that the New England Patriots are acquiring the Raiders' offensive tackle, Trent Brown. This trade happened after the Raiders and Brown agreed to restructure his one-year contract worth $11 million. The deal also has the Patriots and Raiders swapping late-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Patriots and Raiders have agreed to a trade that will send OT Trent Brown to New England, per sources.



Brown has also agreed to a reworked contract for one year that is expected to be worth up to $11M as part of the deal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 9, 2021

Trent Brown was the starting right tackle for the New England Patriots on their last Super Bowl championship team. Brown hit free agency after winning the Super Bowl and signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders. During his time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Trent Brown started only 16 games.

The Raiders general manager Mike Mayock released the following statement last week about Trent Brown:

"Trent's whole thing is when he's healthy, in shape and ready to go, he's as dominant as any tackle in football, and he proved that early in the 2019 season. Since then, it's kind of been a roller coaster. So really what he needs to do more than anything is get himself in the best shape of his life and come out and prove that he is a dominant tackle in the National Football League, and really that's all it takes. If Trent gets in shape and stays committed, there's not a better talent out there."

Curious about Trent Brown currently? He recently posted this 😮😜 https://t.co/TJBKQy6P5u pic.twitter.com/umcxwF9wz5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2021

The deal between the Patriots and the Raiders, however, didn't go smoothly. Both teams had to work on their finances. Trent Brown was set to make $13.7 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022. This is where the restructuring needed to happen to make the trade go through.

The odd man out in this trade is the New England Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney. New England do not plan on using their franchise tag on Thuney and he will enter the free agency market. Thuney played under the franchise tag in 2020.