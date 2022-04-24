NFL Trade Rumors: New York Giants looking to offload 2021 first-round pick

Kadarius Toney was drafted by the New York Giants 20th overall in the 2021 draft. The former Florida College wide receiver started his NFL career with the Giants on the COVID-19 reserve list as training camp got underway. Then, he got off to a slow start, only recording four receptions through his first three games.

As the season went on, Toney showed signs of improvement. In Week 5, he broke the New York Giants' single-game receiving record for a rookie with 10 catches for 189 yards. The record was previously held by Odell Beckham Jr. Although, he was also ejected from that game for throwing a punch at a Cowboys safety.

Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick nydailynews.com//sports/footba… BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick vm.tiktok.com/ZTd4dhTsf/ 🚨BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick vm.tiktok.com/ZTd4dhTsf/ nydailynews.com//sports/footba…

Pat Leonard is an NFL columnist and beat writer for the New York Giants. In a recent TikTok video, Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard, he reported that Toney did not show up to the start of the New York Giants' training program. Also, that the team is now seeking trade offers.

Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick nydailynews.com//sports/footba… BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick vm.tiktok.com/ZTd4dhTsf/ 🚨BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick vm.tiktok.com/ZTd4dhTsf/ nydailynews.com//sports/footba…

“Breaking news on Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard. The Giants are looking to trade second year wide receiver Kadarius Toney. League sources tell me the Giants are making calls, seeing what they can get on the No. 20 overall pick from a year ago."

Leonard went on to say,

"Toney obviously had a tumultuous rookie season and now, has not shown up for first year head coach Brian Daboll’s program. Obviously, he has talent, hopefully he figures it out. But it looks like the Giants are close to moving on from Kadarius Toney. They are investigating the way they can do that now.”

There are still quite a few teams out there looking to add talent to the wide receiver position. The Lions are one of those teams, though if Toney is unhappy with his situation in New York, he may not find things much improved in Detroit.

Kadarius Toney could land in an NFL team that's a solid playoff contender

The Indianapolis Colts are also shallow at wide receiver, with Michael Pittman Jr. the only proven wideout on their roster, excluding veteran TY Hilton who is currently a free agent.

The Colts certainly represent a more suitable environment for making it to the playoffs, with their recent moves through free agency and trade.

Wherever Toney lands, his off-the-field antics could work against him in the long run. NFL teams are known to avoid bringing such negative attention to their franchises unless it's a player with proven stats.

Antonio Brown is one such example. Toney may want to string together a few solid seasons before switching to diva mode.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Colts offer the Giants a trade for Toney? Most definitely! No way! 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat