NFL Trade Rumors: New York Jets expected to shop Zach Wilson in offseason

Zach Wilson and his time with the New York Jets has been a roller coaster to say the least. He was the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in hopes of being the franchise quarterback. However, that could likely come to an end based on a recent report by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport appeared on "NFL GameDay" and said that the Jets could attempt to move the 25-year-old when this season is over. Wilson started 22 games in his first two seasons with New York with 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns and 18 touchdowns. The team went 8-14 in those starts.

The franchise made a game-changing move in trading for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers ahead of this season. It was assumed that Zach Wilson would learn from Rodgers as his backup. Yet, that all changed when the 40-year-old was lost for the season on the Jets' first drive with an Achilles injury.

Wilson stepped in to finish that opening game against the Buffalo Bills and started the next nine games for the Jets. In Weeks 12 and 13, he was inactive before starting in Weeks 14 and 15. The former BYU Cougars star is inactive once again as he was the week before.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked in a press conference about Wilson's future ahead of the team's Week 18 versus the New England Patriots. He said:

“We’ll see, it’s all things that we’re going to have to talk about once the season’s over, but whether it’s here or somewhere else, I believe he’s going to have a hell of a year or career."

Rodgers will be back with New York as he signed a contract extension last July, while Wilson could be looking at his second team this offseason.

Top 5 Zach Wilson landing spots

Below are five teams where Zach Wilson could land in 2024 in hopes of turning around his career:

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson was benched ahead of their Week 17 matchup by the franchise. It signals his time in Denver is probably over. Zach Wilson could be the answer as his contract could be intriguing enough to make a move to be Russell's replacement.

Minnesota Vikings

There is a chance the Vikings could part ways with Kirk Cousins and Wilson could get a fresh start with head coach Kevin O'Connell. O'Connell is an offensive-minded coach, which could help Wilson him have a resurgence.

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is the short-term answer under center for the Rams but he is 35 years old. Similar to the situation with Minnesota, Wilson could benefit from an offensive-minded head coach in Sean McVay. Plus, he could sit and learn given how young he is, and learn behind Stafford.

Pittsburgh Steelers

This one is a wild card option as Pittsburgh took Kenny Pickett in last year's NFL Draft to be the starter. Zach Wilson could be a backup with an opportunity to unseat Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph. It is a long shot but worth consideration.

Arizona Cardinals

A move to the Cardinals is based on whether they trade Kyler Murray and get Wilson as a stop-gap quarterback. It would give him a chance to be the starter with some young pieces around him.