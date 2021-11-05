NFL Trade Rumors: NFL insider believes Eagles could make a move for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson could end up on the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason. Longtime NFL analyst Chris Mortensen feels that the Eagles may make a big move to get Wilson. Jalen Hurts is toiling in his first entire season as a starter. Moreover, there is word in Philadelphia that the Eagles may want to move on from the former Oklahoma State player.

Wilson made his unhappiness known to the Seahawks' hierarchy in the offseason, and tensions simmered. With the Seahawks stuttering in the NFC West, it could develop into another lost season for Wilson in Seattle. If the 'Hawks were to miss out on a playoff spot, which is entirely plausible, he might want to move on.

Could Wilson leave the Seahawks?

Chris Mortensen definitely thinks so. He laid out his theory to Adam Schefter:

"I’m going to speak to Russell Wilson first. Because, obviously, last year you reported on the teams he would approve a trade to, which was interesting, if you know all the machinations of what’s going on there. And now we hear Pete Carroll putting a lot of love on Russell Wilson because he’s coming back from this injury and surgery on the finger. But I think it’s going to be revisited at the end of the year. And I think the Philadelphia Eagles, as you know, sitting there, if they get that pick from the Colts with Carson Wentz, that second-round pick becomes a one if he plays 75% of the plays […] the Eagles have a cachet of first-round draft picks and there’s no question in my mind that Russell Wilson would top their list. And as you know you and you might’ve reported this first, the Eagles, when Russell Wilson came out in that [2012] draft, Andy Reid was the coach, Howie Roseman was certainly in the front office, Russell Wilson was someone they thought about taking in the second round. Am I right?"

The 2022 collegiate crop of quarterbacks is not as talented as previous years. Only Matt Corrall and Nevada Wolfpack quarterback Carson Strong are raising their hands to get selected in the first round. Even then, opting to draft another rookie might not work. The 2021 rookie quarterbacks are struggling, and they were more polished than the 2022 crop.

The Eagles' stash of first-round picks could land Wilson, and they certainly have the capital that could tempt the Seahawks into a deal. Wilson is a premier quarterback and one of the best in the business. If the Eagles did land him, it'd change the landscape in the NFC East.

