NFL Trade Rumors: Nick Wright urges Cowboys to trade for $140,000,000 Davante Adams amid WR's growing frustration

Nick Wright has weighed in on Davante Adams' position with the Las Vegas Raiders. They lost yet again, this time on a Monday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions to fall to 3-5 for the season.

The wide receiver cut an increasingly frustrated figure during the game and it was clear that he was not in sync with his quarterback. He had one reception the entire game from seven targets. He finished with just 11 receiving yards.

It was as poor a return as one can expect from the number one wide receiver in a team. There were multiple times when he got free only to see Jimmy Garoppolo miss him with his throw. By the end of the game, the frustration on his face was palpable.

Nick Wright weighed in on the matter, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"For the sake of football fans everywhere, not to mention Davante Adams' sanity, someone needs to trade for Davante Adams tomorrow. And I'm not saying the Chiefs, that's not happening. Buffalo, Dallas, Detroit, Baltimore, hell even Houston, all would be way more fun."

Does Nick Wright's request for Davante Adams have a chance of being realized?

Nick Wright is not wrong that Davante Adams is being poorly utliized in this offense. The wide receiver has been frustrated since the offseason and nothing that has happened this season has been any cause to improve his mood.

The trade window is open until 4 PM ET today. The Dallas Cowboys could do with a wide receiver. While CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks are definitely doing well, Michael Gallup has not been his old self. Getting someone like Davante Adams on the perimeter and getting Cooks in the slot might be great for a team that looks to be making a run for the postseason.

As Nick Wright pointed out, that is not the only team that could benefit. The Kansas City Chiefs need a wide receiver as they cannot keep depending all the time on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. But since the Raiders and the Chiefs are AFC West rivals, that is very unlikely to happen.

The Baltimore Ravens are another team that are looking towards the postseason. Odell Beckham Jr. has not solved their problems as they had hoped and maybe Adams could.

The wide receiver has two back-to-back 1,500 yards years with the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders coming into this season. Yet, he looks at the end of his patience.

As Nick Wright says, he deserves better. So do the football fans who watch the game for such elite players.