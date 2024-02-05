NFL Trade Rumors: Packers GM Brian Gutekunst sets record straight on Jaire Alexander’s future with franchise 

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander dealt with injuries this past season and only played seven games in the regular season. Although the Packers surprised many this season and exceeded expectations, Alexander had doubts about returning to the team next season.

Back in 2022, the Louisville product signed a four-year $84 million contract extension with the franchise. He will carry a cap hit of $23.9 million next season and there were speculations that the team might consider trading him to continue their youth movement.

However, that isn't the case as the star cornerback is expected to stay with the franchise. As per NBC's PFT, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has simply said "No" to the idea of trading Alexander.

The two-time Pro Bowler will earn close to $15.3 million next year and the Green Bay Packers will hope to get back to the top in the AFC North.

Jaire Alexander is a very crucial player for the Packers

The Packers didn't have a great defense last season as they allowed an average of 20.6 points and 352 total yards per game during the regular season. Furthermore, throughout the playoffs, their opponents averaged 28 points per game and 444.5 total yards, which was quite disappointing.

This led to the Packers parting ways with defensive coordinator Joe Barry and they have hired Jeff Hafley. With a new defensive coordinator, players like Jaire Alexander will be required to step up and become the leader of a very young team.

His presence will be invaluable for the team as the franchise gets ready for a big push with Jordan Love as the quarterback. Last season he had 23 solo tackles and four assisted tackles in seven games during the regular season. In the playoffs, he had seven solo tackles, five assisted tackles, and one interception in the two games.

He made some big plays against the Dallas Cowboys and played a huge role in his team's 48-32 win in the Wildcard Round. Jaire Alexander dealt with a shoulder injury this past season and was also suspended for a game due to disciplinary reasons. Hopefully, he'll be able to stay healthy next season.