NFL Trade Rumors: Panthers, Dolphins emerge as front runners for Deshaun Watson trade

Deshaun Watson's desire to move out of Houston could soon be fulfilled. The 26-year-old quarterback - who has a no-trade clause in his contract - is reportedly willing to listen to offers from multiple teams as the NFL trade deadline looms.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: The Deshaun Watson trade talks are intensifying. From @GMFB: The Deshaun Watson trade talks are intensifying. https://t.co/ivkD7mKZG7

Earlier in the day, Pro Football Talk reported that the Miami Dolphins were the frontrunners for the Texans quarterback. Just moments later, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport stated that the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles were still in the mix for a possible move for Watson. Rappoport said:

“Based on everything I’ve heard, the hope, the belief, the expectation is something will happen involving a trade and Deshaun Watson before Nov. 2,” Rapoport said. “There’s been plenty of false starts, plenty of rumors around this. So take this for what it is, the expectation is something will be completed by Nov. 2.

He added:

“Here’s where it stands: Multiple teams are still interested in trading for Deshaun Watson — I know there was a report earlier in the week about the Dolphins, they are not alone. Among the teams that have been discussed over the past several months, the Panthers, the Broncos, the Eagles and some others.

Rapoport also said his legal issues aren't a concern for his suitors:

“His legal situation is still as of right now unsettled. Still, of course, the civil and criminal allegations of sexual misconduct. I’m told there are still teams interested in trading for him, despite the fact that this is still unsettled.”

Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Where will Texans QB land?

With a host of teams actively pursuing a move for the quarterback, Watson is reportedly evaluating his options carefully as he's looking to leave Houston. Interestingly, the Texans also want to maximize Watson's trade value with prospective teams.

The Carolina Panthers are tipped to get their man ahead of all the other interested teams. The Athletic first reported on the Panthers' renewed interest in Watson after their Week 7 defeat to the New York Giants. Notably, Carolina was interested in trading for Watson early in the 2021 offseason before sexual assault allegations against him surfaced.

Sam Darnold is yet to impact Carolina since joining the Panthers at the start of the season. On Sunday, Darnold threw for 16-of-25 for 111 yards and no touchdowns before being benched in the fourth quarter in the Panthers' 25-3 defeat to the Giants.

Meanwhile, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores dismissed rumors surrounding the possibility of a Watson trade on Friday. He said:

"I don't really get into rumors. Tua is our quarterback," Flores told reporters Friday. "I'm happy with our quarterback situation, and I will leave it at that."

The Dolphins have lost six straight since their opening day win over the New England Patriots.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar