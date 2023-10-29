NFL Trade Rumors: Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs relay plans ahead of trade deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs understandably entered the 2023 NFL season among the favorites to win a Super Bowl ring. They are currently the defending champions, giving Patrick Mahomes two rings in three appearances already in his young career. Entering Week 8, they are right on schedule, meeting their expectations so far with a 6-1 record, the best in the NFL.

After losing their first game of the season to the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs have recorded six consecutive victories and once again look like the team to beat this year. This puts them in an interesting scenario with the 2023 NFL trade deadline just a few days away. They don't necessarily need to upgrade their roster, as they are arguably the best team in the league, but doing so could put even more distance between them and the rest of the field.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini via her personal X account:

"The Chiefs ... appear to be standing pat based on multiple conversations around the league. That can always change after today’s games."

Russini's sources suggested that Kansas City is not looking to make any significant moves at the trade deadline this year. She did add that their philosophy could potentially change after their Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos. This likely means that a poor performance could inspire them to upgrade, or an injury could cause them to seek reinforcements.

They will have until the first day of Week 9 ahead of their matchup against the Miami Dolphins in NFL Germany to finalize any trade decisions. The official 2023 NFL trade deadline is scheduled for October 31, 4 PM ET. After that time, no more trades can be made until the offseason arrives.

Chiefs already made a deal ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline

While the Chiefs allegedly plan to "stand pat" with the 2023 NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, they actually already made a deal last week. They brought back Mecole Hardman in a trade with the New York Jets prior to their Week 7 game. He will add speed and depth to their wide receivers, who have relatively struggled overall as a group this year.

Hardman failed to make any impact at all with the Jets season, totaling just one reception and barely seeing the field after getting buried on their depth chart. He is now reunited with Patrick Mahomes and back with the team that he spent the first four years of his career with. Given their previous history together and established chemistry, he has a real chance to make an immediate impact.