NFL Trade Rumors: Peyton Manning has a gut feeling that Aaron Rodgers isn't heading to Denver

There's still hope in the Mile High City that reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers will be the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback this season. One Broncos great doesn’t share that sliver of hope.

Hall of Fame quarterback and Broncos Super Bowl-winning icon Peyton Manning shared his thoughts on Rodgers' situation during an appearance on the MLB Network earlier this week.

"Obviously it's the question of the summer here in Denver. My gut is he's not coming to Denver. My gut is Denver's gonna have Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater be their quarterback. At this point, you gotta kinda know what your plan is, you can't be having a new quarterback three weeks before the season." Manning said.

Manning, who changed teams himself during his legendary career, is well-placed to understand the difficulties of such a late move for the team and the player. On the off chance that Aaron Rodgers is available, the Broncos will be hard-pressed to keep their hands off.

Manning wants to see Aaron Rodgers on the field this season

While Manning doesn’t see Rodgers playing for the Broncos this season, he does want to see him on the gridiron in 2021.

"Obviously, I hope he plays somewhere this year. The fact that Aaron Rodgers might not play this year, I can't fathom it. He's too good of a player. Too fun to watch for the fans. I personally hope it's in Green Bay. That's what I see him as. I hope they can kinda make amends and work [it] out. That team is so close, if he were to leave there it'd be a major change, obviously, for them."

The former Colts and Broncos quarterback stating that he hopes Rodgers stays in Green Bay will be music to Packers fans' ears.

However, Packers training camp is scheduled to start in two weeks and there is still no sign of a resolution between Rodgers and the team.

Rodgers is enjoying his time off

Aaron Rodgers does not seem to be letting the constant speculation and drama affect his offseason. He recently took to the golf course to play in “The Match” against NFL rival Tom Brady, which was broadcast live across the world.

"I don't know"



Aaron Rodgers when asked if he’ll be playing for the Packers this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/zoDZBSVH3R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2021

Last Saturday at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Tahoe, the quarterback had this to say about his current situation:

"I'm going to enjoy the hell out of this week, and then I'm going to get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks."

The golf game may have ended in his favor, but it remains to be seen if Rodgers kits up with the number 12 in Green Bay's green and gold this year. That elephant in the room is likely to be headline fodder for a couple more weeks.

