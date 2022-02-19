NFL Trade Rumors: Possibility of Panthers losing Christian McCaffrey looms large

Christian McCaffrey has been the engine of the offense for the Carolina Panthers in the post-Newton era. Of course, Cam Newton returned for a stint in 2021, but he didn't change the trajectory of the team. Now, it seems, the next change that could possibly transform the course of the team is in regards to their starting running back.

Respected NFL insiders and pundits could be trending towards this expectation after Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated posted a Tweet quoting Spotrac. The quote was short, simple, and direct. However, it offered very little explanation.

"'I think the possibility of Christian McCaffrey being traded out of Carolina this offseason is real,' @spotrac on Fantasy Dirt @SiriusXMFantasy," Fabiano wrote on Twitter.

Fabiano's tweet only states that there is a "real" chance that the star running back will be traded out of Carolina in 2022. This prompts questions. Why would the team move on from arguably their best piece? Here's a look at some of the factors coming into play.

Why would the Panthers move on from Christian McCaffrey?

Christian McCaffrey at Washington Football Team v Carolina

The running back is only 25 years old, but his constant usage is taking its toll. Over the last two seasons, the running back has only been able to suit up for ten games. On average, that means he's only been available for five games per season, or less than one-third of the games.

ronnie @ronnieschamus Christian McCaffery is going to retire by 29 Christian McCaffery is going to retire by 29

Before that, of course, he was massively productive, effectively carrying the team en route to well over 1,000 yards in 2018 and 2019. According to Pro Football Reference, in 2018, he rushed for 1,098 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2019, the running back rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns.

However, in the NFL, it's all about what the player has done recently. Over the last two years, McCaffrey has struggled to stay healthy. Had he been able to return to form this season and stay fit, the Panthers likely would not have felt the pressure to move on. That said, since he created a pattern with his injuries this year, the Panthers may feel like their hand is getting forced.

The Panthers are in a rebuild. Moving on from the running back could add some much-needed draft capital to help speed along the rebuilding process. Put simply, adding a pick or two today could give the Panthers a star tomorrow. Will the team pull the trigger on moving on from McCaffrey?

One might guess they will be able to move him quickly if and when they decide to set the wheels in motion.

Where will the running back end up? The Los Angeles Rams are a win-now team whose least interesting position on offense could be running back, thanks to Cam Akers' sluggish performance last Sunday. Christian McCaffrey could revolutionize the worst part of the Rams offense in the Super Bowl, which is undoubtedly near the front of the team's mind.

