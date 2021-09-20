NFL Trade Rumors: Saints made several calls for Broncos CB Kyle Fuller 

Last season, the Denver Broncos had a rare weakness at cornerback after years of regression and losing players. This offseason, the Broncos said enough was enough and snapped up a bevy of talent.

They signed Ronald Darby, drafted Patrick Surtain II, and picked up Kyle Fuller. These players joined Bryce Callahan in creating what many think is one of the most loaded cornerback rooms in the NFL.

Saints press Broncos for Kyle Fuller

The New Orleans Saints seemed to agree with this sentiment, as they have made multiple calls to the Broncos to inquire about Kyle Fuller. According to Pro Football Rumors, it is unclear what the Saints were offering in exchange for the cornerback. The Broncos declined to make any deals and have decided to keep the room operating at full strength.

My story: Earlier this offseason, several teams (including the #Saints ) expressed significant interest in trading for CB Kyle Fuller. The #Broncos wisely rebuffed it. That depth is hugely valuable now.My story: nfl.com/news/broncos-r… Earlier this offseason, several teams (including the #Saints) expressed significant interest in trading for CB Kyle Fuller. The #Broncos wisely rebuffed it. That depth is hugely valuable now.



The decision turned out to be a good one, as Ronald Darby is on the injured reserve list and isn't expected back for quite some time. The loss of Darby moved first-round pick Patrick Surtain II into the starting lineup for the first time. He had the first interception of his career over the weekend in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Most expect Surtain to become the starting cornerback for the team soon. Until then, though, Kyle Fuller will be the top starter. Last season, Fuller earned a 64.1 PFF grade and an interception. Before landing with the Broncos, Fuller had spent his entire career with the Chicago Bears.

In 2017 and 2018, Fuller was instrumental in the Bears' top-tier defense from those seasons. He earned a PFF grade of 77.0 and 83.0 in those seasons. In 2019 and 2020, he fell a step to earn a 62.5 and a 64.1 PFF grade. Fuller seems to have taken a further step back thus far this season. Through two games, Fuller has been graded at 47.0.

The Broncos defense is currently ranked third in the NFL after two games. They are allowing 251.5 yards of offense per game. The Broncos are sixth in passing defense and fourth in rushing defense. Thus far, this is the best-ranked Broncos defense since 2016. The teams ranked higher than the Broncos are the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are allowing 190 yards per game and the Bills are allowing 234 yards per game. With only two games to account for, these rankings could shift wildly over the next few weeks. However, the Broncos defense will be licking their chops going into Week 3 against New York Jets QB Zach Wilson, who threw four interceptions against the New England Patriots.

