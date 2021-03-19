NFL Trade Rumors: Should the Houston Texans pursue Teddy Bridgewater?

The Carolina Panthers have been the most talked-about team when it comes to landing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the recent lawsuits that have been placed against Watson, it's going to be tough to get him at the moment. Deshaun Watson has made it known that he has no problem sitting out until the Texans trade him.

Houston recently added former Los Angeles Chargers back-up quarterback Tyrod Taylor, but it's hard to believe the Texans will enter the 2021-2022 NFL season with him as their starting quarterback. Instead of the Panthers pursuing the Texans starting quarterback, Houston would be wise to pursue Teddy Bridgewater to start while Watson sits.

NFL Trade Rumors: How does Teddy Bridgewater help the Houston Texans?

The Carolina Panthers are projected to select a quarterback with their eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have expressed interest in moving their current starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The Houston Texans need help at quarterback and this trade makes the most sense.

Panthers send: Teddy Bridgewater, 8th overall, 40th overall, 2022 1st, 2022 2nd, 2023 1st, 2023 3rd



Texans send: Deshaun Watson



Texans get a starting caliber QB, boatload of picks and prime position for first overall in 2022



Panthers get their guy😍 — Brandon Coyle / NFL Draft (@CoyleNfl) March 17, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater plays his best football when the spotlight is not on him. He struggles when the weight of a franchise is on his shoulders. When he started for the New Orleans Saints in 2019, Bridgewater went (5-0) as a starter.

Back then, there was no question that Bridgewater was a temporary starter until Drew Brees returned from injury. His performance in the 2019-2020 NFL season landed him a big payday with Carolina, and Bridgewater held the weight of the Carolina Panthers franchise on his shoulders. They finished the 2020-2021 NFL season with a (4-11) record.

If the Houston Texans pursue Teddy Bridgewater through a trade, they could be getting the same version of Bridgewater that played for New Orleans. The Texans have made it known that Deshaun Watson is their quarterback and that is not changing. This will take the spotlight off of Bridgewater.

Teddy Bridgewater has the skill set to be a successful starting quarterback. He showed that with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 when he finished with an (11-5) record.

The Houston Texans will be getting a quarterback that will take a lot of risks. Outside of his rookie year and last season, Teddy Bridgwater doesn't turn the football over often. With all the issues surrounding Deshaun Watson, it only makes sense for the Houston Texans to find a temporary replacement. Teddy Bridgewater is the perfect temporary replacement for Watson for the 2021-2022 NFL season.