NFL Trade Rumors: Three QB's that could be traded during the 2021-2022 NFL season

The 2021-2022 NFL season officially began on Wednesday and there have already been a lot of moves made so far this offseason. It's safe to say many players will be in new game day attire next year.

During the 2021-2022 NFL trade deadline, there will be three NFL quarterbacks that could potentially join new teams. Let's take a look at the three quarterbacks who have a good chance of being moved during the trade deadline next season.

1) NFL Trade Rumors: Minnesota Vikings trade Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings are going to keep their quarterback Kirk Cousins on a short leash this season. Kirk Cousins is entering a make-or-break year with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. If he wants to stay in Minnesota, Cousins will need to make a run at the playoffs this season.

How much better is Kirk Cousins looking after Chicago's big splash in free agency? pic.twitter.com/GI6eYoc2dg — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) March 17, 2021

Kirk Cousins will have seven weeks to prove that he deserves to be the starting quarterback for the Vikings. If the Minnesota Vikings are under .500 come Week 7 of the 2021-2022 NFL season. Kirk Cousins will be traded during the trade deadline.

2) NFL Trade Rumors: Houston Texans trade Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are currently playing hardball with their franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson. Houston continues to say that Watson will be their quarterback for the 2021-2022 season and has turned down a number of offers from NFL teams since he requested a trade.

Deshaun Watson is set to sit out the 2021-2022 NFL season if he is not traded. The Houston Texans are likely to call his bluff and hold on to him this offseason and not trade him.

However, it is highly likely that after seven weeks of Deshaun Watson sitting out, the Houston Texans will finally give in and move him before the trade deadline in 2021.

3) NFL Trade Rumors: Las Vegas Raiders trade Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the fence about their starting quarterback Derek Carr. Las Vegas was rumored to be trading Derek Carr this offseason until they shut the door on it, saying he's going to be their starter in 2021. Derek Carr will need to get over the hump early during the 2021-2022 NFL season if he wants to stay in Las Vegas.

Derek Carr next year pic.twitter.com/xSWgEjEwbJ — lil memo 🐦 (@TalkLikeAHawk) March 18, 2021

The Raiders are in a tough spot as a franchise. They made a big move to Las Vegas and now need to start making the NFL playoffs. Derek Carr is in a similar situation to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. If the Raiders are not in the playoff hunt come Week 6 or Week 7, Derek Carr will be traded before the trade deadline.