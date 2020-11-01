NFL Trade Rumors: What do the New England Patriots want for Stephon Gilmore?

Stephon Gilmore was signed by the New England Patriots in 2017.

This was a big signing for the New England Patriots because they took the star cornerback from their AFC East division rival Buffalo Bills. Since signing with the Patriots, Gilmore has been a centerpiece to the New England Patriots secondary.

Stephon Gilmore has put his house up for sale and offers are due 1 hour after the trade deadline. Does this mean it is almost certain he gets traded👀 — Time Skew (@timeskewpod) October 30, 2020

Stephon Gilmore has produced great numbers since joining the New England Patriots:

168 total tackles

11 interceptions

2 touchdowns

51 pass deflections

Some other notable stats that Gilmore has brought to the New England defense is one sack, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Stephon Gilmore has really stepped up on the defensive side of the ball since joining the Patriots. When teams prepare to play the New England Patriots they develop a game plan to how they're going to pass against Gilmore.

The peak of his tenure was when Gilmore helped The Patriots win Super Bowl LIII with a performance that was probably worthy of Super Bowl MVP; he had five tackles and a huge interception late that helped seal another New England championship.

Stephon Gilmore as a Patriot:

🔹 PFF Grade: 1st

🔹 Single Coverage Grade: 1st

🔹 Passer Rating Allowed: 2nd pic.twitter.com/DviI0ga8PL — PFF (@PFF) October 27, 2020

NFL Trade Rumors: What the New England Patriots want for CB Stephon Gilmore

Bill Belichick will do his best to get as much as he can for last season's NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

If the Patriots trade Gilmore it wouldn't be for anything less than a second-round draft pick. Look for New England to try and get a second pick and a player to contribute to their offense.

NFL Trade Rumors: Potential landing spots for New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

.@tomecurran : "It's not a matter of if but when Stephon Gilmore might be moved." #Patriots pic.twitter.com/eTyIrQkaEm — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) October 29, 2020

Tennessee Titans

When it comes to potential landing spots for the veteran corner, three teams come to mind. The Tennessee Titans could use help in their secondary. If they were to add Stephon Gilmore it would definitely make them a contender. The problem is the Titans would have to stack up some draft picks and could potentially give up too much for Gilmore.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are another team that could benefit with Gilmore's services. The Buccaneers are already benefiting from the presence of former Patriots superstar QB Tom Brady and would welcome another ex-Pat in Gilmore. Tampa Bay could also put together a great trade package for Gilmore. Tampa Bay could give a second round pick and either a tight end or wide receiver that could give Patriots QB Cam Newton a definite boost on offense.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are the team that could be a wild card team that could potentially trade for Stephon Gilmore. Detroit could package together WR Marvin Jones Jr. and a draft pick. By throwing in Jones, the Lions could get away without giving up their second-round pick for Gilmore. This year's draft works in favor of this trade because the Lions would keep their second-round pick and could use that pick to grab a wide receiver.

The New England Patriots need help on offense because Cam Newton is starting to slow down. Teams are starting to key in on Newton and making it tough for him to run and throw the football. This is why it is important for New England to go out and get him some help.

New England would lose a major piece of their defense, but at this point in the season they need more help on offense. This is why the trading Stephon Gilmore would make sense for the Patriots.