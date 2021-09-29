NFL Trade Rumors: Why Aaron Rodgers likes the idea of playing for the Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers spoke glowingly about the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday. The reigning MVP appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and gushed when asked about Pittsburgh and the Steelers organization.

Rodgers is in his final year playing for the Packers. The offseason drama saw the Packers acquiesce and restructure his contract so that Rodgers could facilitate a move away for 2022.

Ben Roethlisberger is coming to a sad end to his career. Rodgers will have plenty of offers from teams desperate to sign a future Hall of Famer. People have linked Rodgers with a move to the Broncos, the Giants and other teams around the NFL.

No one bothered considering that Rodgers might want to join the Steelers. The Steelers will require a new quarterback for 2022, and Rodgers might view the team on the banks of Allegheny as the perfect option.

Could the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers holds clear grudges against the Packers organization. The fact that he spoke so highly of Mike Tomlin and the Steelers suggests that Rodgers regards the organization as one of the premier franchises in the NFL:

“I have a ton of respect for Mike. I think he’s a fantastic coach, I love the way that he leads. I love the way he talks after the games. Always seems to keep things really even keel. And looks like he’s somebody that the players love playing for him.”

Those pointed comments highlight the disillusion Rodgers feels towards the Packers hierarchy. Mike Tomlin is a superb head coach and his players love going to battle for him.

Tomlin has never had a losing season in the NFL and has a Superbowl championship to his name. The Steelers are arguably the most prestigious franchise in the NFL.

The Steelers won't have a high draft pick to select a quarterback. That could tempt Rodgers to swap his team in the NFC for the team in the AFC. Moreover, their championship-caliber defense deserves elite-level quarterback play if Tomlin wants to bring a seventh championship to the Steel City.

Rodgers still has the hunger and desire to succeed. That was evident as he helped the Packers snatch a dramatic win over the 49ers. Rodgers is highly motivated and adores the city of Pittsburgh.

Rodgers' spent most of his career playing in the blue-collar town of Green Bay, and he knows the similar people and fanbases well.

It’s a great blue collar town. There’s a lot of great people that live there. It’s got a lot of history, that city.”

Could Rodgers head to Pittsburgh? Quite possibly. It'd break the NFL world if the legend swapped the green and gold for black and yellow. But stranger things have happened in the NFL, and the next chapter of Rodgers' career might be forged by steel.

