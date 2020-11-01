NFL Trade Rumors: Will the Green Bay Packers trade for a wide receiver?

The Green Bay Packers have cruised to a 5-1 record thus far this season, and the offense is humming with quarterback Aaron Rodgers back to his elite self.

Rodgers currently ranks second in the NFL with a 113.4 passer rating through six games, and the Rodgers-to-Davante Adams connection has been unstoppable, connecting for 449 yards on 36 receptions and four touchdowns in just four games.

However, not much has changed in the Green Bay Packers’ receiving corps over the past few seasons, with little depth behind Adams.

Green Bay failed to address receiving weapons in both free agency and the NFL Draft this past offseason despite multiple opportunities. Now sitting atop the NFC North with an eye on a deep postseason run, is this the time to make a move and acquire a playmaking threat before the NFL trade deadline?

NFL Trade Rumors: The Green Bay Packers can strengthen their offense

Outside of Adams, the Green Bay pass-catchers have contributed 101 receptions on 153 targets for a 66.0 percent completion rate. That is drastically lower compared to Adams’ 78.3 percent completion rate on 46 targets this season. Wideout Allen Lazard is the team’s second-leading receiver with 254 yards despite missing three games with a core muscle injury. Lazard’s return to the field is seemingly on the horizon with his return to practice this week, however, adding another receiving weapon to compliment Adams makes sense for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

According to CheeseheadTV's Aaron Nagler, the Packers' are "definitely calling around about wide receivers."

The Packers are definitely calling around about WRs. No idea on specific targets, but have heard they are making plenty of calls. They came close to pulling the trigger on Robby Anderson last year. We'll see if Gutekunst makes a move this time around. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) October 23, 2020

Among the names rumored to be available include Houston Texans’ receivers Will Fuller V, Brandin Cooks, Kenny Stills, and former Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb. New York Giants’ Golden Tate, Philadelphia Eagles’ Alshon Jeffery, and Cincinnati Bengals’ John Ross are other names to watch ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Packers had a first-hand look at the Texans’ receiving corps in Week 7 with the Fuller, Cooks, and Cobb trio combining for 190 yards in the 35-20 Green Bay victory. A Fuller trade to Green Bay makes a ton of sense with the 26-year-old only under contract with Houston through the end of the season. The Texans are also without first and second-round draft picks next year.

The Green Bay Packers currently rank inside the top 10 in offensive yards at 393.7 per game this season. Adding another elite playmaking option at receiver could make them the NFL’s most dangerous team heading into November and December.

The Green Bay Packers look to keep things rolling this Sunday as they take on the 1-5 Minnesota Vikings before hitting the road for a Thursday night showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9.