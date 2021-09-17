NFL Trade Rumors: Will the Patriots trade CB Stephon Gilmore?

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is currently on the 'PUP' (Physically Unable to Perform) list. And it seems both sides may be at a stalemate regarding his future.

Gilmore, who is currently in the final season of his contract, wants an extension and be paid what he feels he is worth for what he has done on the field. The 2019 'Defensive Player of the Year' and sacks leader has also reportedly requested that the Patriots trade him if they can't come to a contract extension.

As the New England Patriots enter their Week-2 matchup against the New York Jets, there hasn't been much said about Gilmore's status. Currently, it is unknown if he will take the field after Week 6 when he comes off the PUP list.

Will the New England Patriots be able to trade Stephon Gilmore?

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was considered a 'hold-in' during training camp. He was present at camp but didn't participate in team practices, which was mostly due to a quad injury he suffered at the end of the 2020 NFL season.

The injury is also said to be the reason why the Patriots placed Gilmore on the PUP list. But there's been rumors that the Patriots haven't had much luck finding a trading partner willing to take on Gilmore's current salary. That's probably why there is very little talk about Gilmore in any trade dealings around the NFL.

Andrew Callahan @_AndrewCallahan Adrian Phillips asked about Stephon Gilmore's absence in the secondary.



The Patriots clearly miss Gilmore's presence in their defense. At this point it might make more sense to sign him on a contract extension. If there isn't much talk from other NFL teams about making a trade, that will imply that there are some other scenarios that could occur.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer To me, this is interesting ... TJ Watt's contract situation is resolved, Stephon Gilmore's isn't. Watt makes a game-changing play, Steelers D dominates. Patriots defense can't get the stop when it needs one.



Hypothetically speaking, if Gilmore could come off the PUP list and play for the New England Patriots this season before becoming a free agent.

In that case, other teams that may have been interested in Gilmore could make their offers to the cornerback and not lose anything in return. For other NFL teams, it makes sense not to make a trade now. So for now they're waiting to let things play out between Gilmore and the New England Patriots.

Considering there aren't any current trade partners, the Patriots may just need to see how this NFL season plays out.

