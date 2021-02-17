NFL Trade Rumors: Will the San Francisco 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo after failing to trade him?

The San Francisco 49ers have been actively shopping starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in recent weeks. But San Francisco has been unsuccessful in its attempt to find trade partners for the quarterback. Garoppolo has only played one full season in seven years in the NFL.

It's important to note that he sat behind Tom Brady for the first three years of his career. Likewise, it's interesting that the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl in the lone season in which Garoppolo played all 16 games. Still, some 49ers fans may say that the team made it to the Super Bowl because of its defense rather than its quarterback.

It's easy to forget that Jimmy Garoppolo passed for over 3,900 yards and led the 49ers to four fourth-quarter comebacks that season. He also threw 27 touchdowns, so he's capable of putting up impressive numbers. Though the 49ers defense was stacked, fans can't leave Garoppolo out of the reasons the team made an impressive run to Super Bowl LIV.

Garoppolo's Super Bowl was bad - He threw an interception early, bounced back for a few drives after Shanahan established the run and then had an absolutely dreadful 4th quarter including throwing another INT.



He failed to score when his team needed him.pic.twitter.com/Dyh9HFITzZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 3, 2020

But with another disappointing season in 2020, the 49ers are looking for answers, and like many teams, this evaluation begins at the quarterback position. As a result, Garoppolo's future is up in the air.

Will San Francisco cut Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason?

As of this writing, the 49ers have not traded Jimmy Garoppolo, and it seems like the interest in Garoppolo has gone cold. Trade rumors have connected Garoppolo to several teams, but none of these potential partners have felt comfortable enough to pull the trigger on a trade. That reluctance could be caused by the quarterback's history with injuries. Plus, the 49ers' asking price might be too high.

This uncertainty is becoming a problem for San Francisco. The longer he sits on the trade block without garnering substantial interest, the better the chance that the 49ers will have to release Garoppolo and get nothing in return. This development would be the best case scenario for Garoppolo. If he gets released, he'd have more agency in the process of choosing his next destination.

Where will Jimmy Garoppolo play in 2021?

If the 49ers do release Jimmy Garoppolo, one team could emerge as the favorite to sign the buzzworthy player. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been patiently waiting for a quarterback. Belichick sat back and created a plan while he waited for the player he wanted to become available.

The #Patriots next QB will most likely be:

1. Jimmy Garoppolo (Trade/FA)

2. Mac Jones (Draft)

3. Mitch Trubisky (FA)

4. Dak Prescott (FA)

5. Andy Dalton (FA) pic.twitter.com/wq9icbk1JV — Pro Sports Outlook (@PSO_Sports) February 12, 2021

San Francisco could potentially fall into Belichick's master plan of getting Jimmy Garoppolo back. It's fair to argue that Belichick never wanted to get rid of Garoppolo. He felt that Garoppolo was meant to be the team's next starting quarterback after Tom Brady.

If Jimmy Garoppolo hits free agency, Belichick will probably jump on him quickly. If there's any coach who can maximize Garoppolo's talent, it's Belichick.