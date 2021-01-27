NFL Rumors: Why Cam Newton could be a good fit for the Washington Football Team

QB Cam Newton and the New England Patriots are unlikely to unite again for the 2021 season. Newton's so-called "business trip" ended on a good note however, as he had a day for himself in the last game of the regular season against the New York Jets. The question remains though as to what Newton's intention will be. Is retirement in the picture or does he want to continue playing and potentially get a starting job elsewhere?

While most Washington Football Team fans will not agree with this, Newton reuniting with his former head coach and quarterbacks coach from the Carolina Panthers would make sense because of his familiarity with the system.

When Newton joined the Patriots, he had to learn a whole new system under HC Bill Belichick, and considering how Newton would be the first mobile-QB the team would have, drawing up plays for a guy like him was likely not easy. With the COVID-19 restrictions to practice in the offseason and with no preseason games, Newton could not familiarize himself with the new system.

On top of all that, Cam Newton barely had any support around him. With a bunch of rookies playing receiver and the only reliable running back being Damien Harris, saying that Cam Newton is simply a backup QB isn't necessarily valid.

NFL Rumors: Cam Newton played well under the Turner family coaching

In 2018, the Panthers hired Norv and Scott Turner to their offensive coaching staff. The father-son duo spent two seasons in Carolina and Cam Newton had his best passer rating in 2018 since his MVP year, which was in 2015.

Now with Turner as the offensive coordinator for Washington, he has displayed promise as the play-caller for the team. Having to coach four different QBs in his first season alone, including comeback QB Alex Smith, Turner certainly showed that he's got what it takes to coach almost any QB that turns up in Washington.

As long as Washington brings Cam Newton in on a one-year deal, fans should consider the move. While there are certainly plenty of QBs available this offseason, such as Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson, Washington should consider Cam Newton as a backup plan if they are not able to grab any of the QBs.