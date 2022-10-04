Odell Beckham Jr. to Packers? Star WR entertaining prospect of joining forces with Aaron Rodgers

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season and is yet to sign with a team. He played with the Los Angeles Rams last season after the Cleveland Browns released him midway through the season. He won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Beckham Jr. only signed a one-year deal with the Rams for the remainder of last season.

During the Super Bowl, Beckham scored the game's first touchdown for the Rams. On the same play, he tore his ACL and left the game, leaving a big question mark as to what he would do in the off-season.

Some thought he might re-sign with the Rams on a team-friendly deal or sign a one-year prove-it contract with another team. To everyone's surprise, Beckham Jr. remains a free agent.

He flirted with the idea of potentially joining the Green Bay Packers as he watched their overtime victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday. He was particularly impressed with Aaron Rodgers' performance.

Beckham Jr. tweeted:

"AR is tooo fire. Honestly bro makes it look Effortlesss." (sic)

Emmy-nominated SNY personality Chris Williamson replied to OBJ's tweet, saying that he and Rodgers would do much damage together.

Beckham responded by saying:

"Who u tellin. That's a different breed right there." (sic)

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers could use a wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr.

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

While Beckham Jr. could be waiting for the right opportunity, he may be unsigned because he could still be recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl.

If there is a team that needs a playmaker at the wide receiver position, it is the Green Bay Packers.

In the off-season, they lost wide-out Davante Adams after he forced himself out of Green Bay and was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Packers signed veteran Sammy Watkins and drafted Christian Watson in the second round and Romeo Doubs in the fourth round.

So far, Doubs has been the best receiver for Rodgers, leading the team in targets (24), receptions (19), and yards (184). He also has two receiving touchdowns.

It is unclear whether or not the Packers have any interest in Beckham Jr., but that would be one of the many ideal locations for him to end up in.

